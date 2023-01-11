Velma Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Velma, Mindy Kaling’s take on the famous Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley, would be a prequel to a Scooby-Doo franchise. It shows how Velma, Shaggy, Daphne, and Fred started Mystery Inc., their amateur detective agency. But that’s about all it has in common with the much-loved kids’ show. Velma doesn’t seem to have the well-known dog Scooby-Doo in it, and it’s also made for adults.

Want to know what the HBO Max original series has in store? Then read on to find out everything we realise about Velma before it comes out. As part of a larger “What’s New in January” release on Tuesday, HBO Max detail that Kaling will voice Velma in an animated comedy series for adults that will start on Thursday, January 12.

This new take upon that long-running animated franchise will focus on “the unsung or underappreciated brains of Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.” It will also “unmask the complex or colourful past of one America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

Velma is the story of how Velma Dinkley (Kaling), a brains of Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang, got her start. The complicated and colourful past of a America’s greatest beloved mystery solvers is revealed in a new and funny way.

Jinkies! Velma Dinkley, Scooby-smart Doo’s friend, is getting her own show, thanks to Mindy Kaling, who is a well-known actress, comedian, writer, and producer. But this isn’t the same super-sleuth with glasses who likes orange that we’ve grown to know and love since “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” in 1969.

Inspired by the hit animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Kaling rewrote Velma’s origin story for a modern audience. Her version of Velma and the rest of the Mystery, Inc. gang is more for adults.

The official logline says, “This original and funny take reveals the complicated and colourful history of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.” At New York Comic Con in October, Kaling and the show’s creator, Charlie Grandy, had said Scooby-Doo himself will not be in the show. In Kaling’s series, some of the Mystery, Inc. characters are rethought, like making Velma South Asian.

TV Line says that the first episode of Velma will air on HBO Max on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Along with the premiere date, no release cycle for series has been given. The official summary for Velma says, “Velma would be an adult animated comedy show that tells the story of how Velma Dinkley became the unsung as well as underrated brains of a Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.” The first Velma teaser both made fun of the movie Scream.

Velma Season 1 Release Date

Thursday, January 12, two new episodes of Velma’s come out on HBO Max. This is component of what’s fresh on HBO Max in Jan. Every week, there are two new episodes, therefore the first season ought to be finished on Thursday, Feb 9.

Velma Season 1 Cast

Since Kaling is one of the best comedians, writers, and producers of her generation, it’s no surprise that she’s put together a great cast for Velma.

As we’ve already said, she voices Velma Dinkley, a teenager who wants to be a detective and has a crush on Fred Jones, whose voice is done by Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Jones, who is only 16 years old, is also a suspect in a murder. Sam Richardson (Veep, The Afterparty) is the voice of Norville Rogers, who later becomes Shaggy in the original Scooby-Doo cartoons. He has a crush on someone, and this time it’s Velma.

Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Rich Asians), who plays Daphne Blake, rounds out the four main characters. Daphne and Velma used to be best friends, but now they are the most popular girls in school.

Daphne has mixed feelings about the person who used to be her friend. The rest of Velma’s cast is equally good as its main stars. Russell Peters, a stand-up comedian, and Sarayu Blue (Blockers, Never Ever have I Ever) play Velma’s parents. Daphne’s parents are played by Jane Lynch (Glee) as well as Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Fred’s parents are voiced by Frank Welker, who played Fred Jones inside the original Scooby-Doo movies, and Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale, Succession). Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) or Gary Cole play Shaggy’s parents (Veep, The Good Wife).

Velma also has the singing talents of Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Debby Ryan (Life of the Party), basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns, Ken Leung (Rush Hour), and Stephen Root (Bar

Velma Season 1 Trailer

HBO Max has, in fact, put out a trailer for Velma, and it’s pretty good. It’s true that it’s only a minute or a 1/2 long and will not say anything about the story. But it does display that Kaling’s voice is perfect for the main character, Velma, and hints that the show should be just as smart, funny, and wise with her other comedies.

Velma Season 1 Plot

On Oct. 7, 2022, HBO Max released the official new trailer for Velma. It gives a sneak peek into the world of the show’s beloved title character, which looks very interesting. It starts with a funny voiceover from Velma, who asserts, “Dear HBO Max, I just found out that you plan to make a cross-genre comedy about Judy Jetson’s origins.” When I heard that this latest iteration of Judy Jetson will not be “boy crazy,” all I could say was, “Jinkies!”

“If there’s one thing everyone on the world wide web agrees on, it is indeed that you never, ever change anything. I hope you die. Thank you, Velma.’

The trailer is always funny and silly, which makes it different from the well-known cartoon series. Besides the trailer, HBO Max both posted the series’ official plot summary on their YouTube channel. It says:

VELMA is an animated comedy show for adults that tells the story of how Velma Dinkley became the brains of a Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The complicated and colourful history of a America’s most beloved mystery methods for solving is revealed in a new and funny way.

Predicated on the synopsis as well as trailer, this will be an interesting and funny show about one of the most popular characters as in franchise. The humour seems to be quite unlike the original cartoon, as well as the series looks like it will be something new.