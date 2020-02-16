Vanessa Bryant's message to Kobe for Valentine's Day: "For my eternal Valentine's partner"

The premature death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi with seven other people in a helicopter accident still shocks the world of sport. Since then, there have been many samples of affection dedicated to the former basketball player. The last, of his wife and mother of his daughters Vanessa Bryant.

"For my eternal Valentine's partner. I love you so much. I miss you so much on your favorite holiday. I love you forever. Kisses for you and Gigi in the sky. Happy Valentine, my loves. With all my love, your boo-boo, "says the text he has dedicated on Valentine's Day.

MVP Kobe Bryant

There are few gestures to dismiss the basketball legend. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) of the NBA All-Star Party has been permanently named Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record four awards for the Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Party.

MVP Kobe Bryant will be delivered on Sunday, February 16 at the conclusion of the NBA 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago, where the league honors the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people who died tragically in a helicopter crash January 26

"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with an NBA All Star and embodies the spirit of this celebration of our game," said Silver, who added that Bryant "always enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world. "