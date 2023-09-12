To Those Who Long For My Destruction Chapter 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

To Those Who Wish for My Destruction, Chapter 6 is a forthcoming chapter of a renowned manga series that is eagerly anticipated. To Those Who Desire My Destruction is accessible on Naver, Webtoon, and Kakao.

Fans of To The people Who Long For My Destruction are eager to read the sixth chapter and learn more about the season to come.

We recognize your eagerness, so here are the specifics of the sixth chapter of To Those Who Long for My Destruction.

Naver, Webtoon, and Kakao have consistently provided the finest manga series to consumers. These series of manga have garnered numerous positive reviews and evaluations.

People who wish to begin reading manga books ought to visit these websites in order to obtain the finest manga series.

To Those Who Wish for My Demise The sixth chapter will soon be released. Duke Vangler was not abandon Leoni in a perilous location.

Therefore, he decided to care for Leoni until the investigation’s findings were released. To Those Who Long for My Destruction, Chapter 6 intrigues readers as they anticipate whether Leoni will prove Magda’s guilt.

Leoni believed it would be much simpler to exact her vengeance with Vangler’s home still standing.

Countess Michelsen noted that Miss Leoni still referred to her father as “Your Grace” and suggested that they reconsider whether it would be appropriate for Duke Heidegger to continue to serve as her caregiver.

He asked them both if they were willing to consent for the structure, which Duke Guidon was unable to decline given their current circumstances.

Therefore, they agreed to the arrangement, as well as the officer withdrew himself to attend to other matters.

Countess Michelsen wished Leoni farewell and informed her that she would see her later. Sherin threw a tantrum since she refused to leave. Osmo did everything he could to.

Others decided to depart because they were becoming increasingly uneasy. Leoni observed that everyone wanted to leave as quickly as possible in order to could discuss it behind closed doors, as it was merely a topic of hearsay for them.

Duke Vangler requested his wife whether they should leave, and Leoni informed her grandmother that she desired to speak with Duke Guidon. Leoni advised the Duke to request that Sherin don her clothing.

To Those Who Long For My Destruction Chapter 6 Release Date

The premiere of the first chapter for To Those Who Desire My Destruction was announced and took place in 2023.

The remaining chapters will be published in the following years. In 2023, the second chapter for To Those Who Long for My Destruction was released.

Unfortunately, it is currently unknown if To Those Who Long For My Destruction will return for a sixth chapter. Currently, its renewal status must be confirmed.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its production studio. In any case, the show’s creators showed curiosity about a sixth season and suggested possible plotlines.

To Those Who Long For My Destruction Chapter 6 Plot

Before regressing back to her youth, Leoni was observed suffering for 32 years. Her stepfather and stepmother continuously subjected her to severe maltreatment.

The housekeeper previously performed the same action. In the sequence that follows, Leoni inquires about her parents.

The servant then stated that they had purchased a new attire for Miss Sherin. In addition, this attendant ridicules Leoni and tells not to expect gifts from them.

After observing all of these things, one of another slaves advises this individual to speak respectfully to Leoni. Because Leoni is the daughter of Duke Heidegger, this is the case.

This servant replied by assuring his colleague that there was not anything to worry about. After the death of Leoni’s mother, her father ceased regarding her as his daughter. Therefore, they are at liberty to treat her as they see fit.

The subsequent scene may feature Leoni and her father conversing. Leoni responds “no” when asked by her father if she got any new abilities.

She professes to have no current swordsmanship skills or knowledge. She frequently challenges herself about how pointless and horrible she is to her father.

Sherin overheard her dad tell her that he adored her, but she never heard it herself.

Her father today advises her to look beautiful while he seeks her a husband. He has already arranged three marriages for her.

Leoni remarked that Sherin’s golden dress seemed odd because her instructors had warned them that the color was extremely hazardous.

This garment was custom-made per Magda’s request, which greatly astonished Duke Guidon. Therefore, he was uncertain as to why Magda would act in such a manner, and he attempted to persuade himself that it’s was an oversight.

Duke Guidon attempted to place the blame for the hazardous attire on the tailors and decided to execute them all.

Duke Vangler informed him that it was odd to make such an error, as it was evident why Magda would dislike the Heideggers as much as the Vanglers.