VAIO SX12 Comes With The Ultraportable Notebook

VAIO Announce the Slime Notebook to take a stand with Macbook Air. Yes, The Latest Reports Says that VAIO SX12 will launch in the US soon. They will release the slim notebook and which is Ultraportable. VAIO Survey Reports that people need extra portability with those devices. So, they can open it anywhere and start work on it.

SX12 will be VAIO’s smallest model till the date. It will come up with the 12.5 Inch Screen Size. Like a large tablet. SX12 Notebook will leave the quite well impressions on the users with fit in one ports laptop.

Port that you will get in the VAIO’s SX12 is USB Type C and USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 3.0 Type-A, SD Card and HDMI Port. You can also connect the cable of Ethernet and VGA Port. If we compare VAIO’s SX12 with Apple’s Macbook Air than we get good returns in SX12 in terms of the Ports. SX12 have some extra space to make a comfortable external porting.

The keyboard of the VAIO’s comes with the backlit light and 0.75-Inch Keyspace is integrated. Here they shrink down the keyboard. They cut the Full-Size Keyboard in Device.

VAIO SX12 Comes With The Ultraportable Notebook

VAIO Provides some additional ways to charge the Notebook. It will give you a Regular AC Charging Adopter. In one hour of the charging time, you will get the 80-Percentage. The additional port of charging is USB C-PD Charging. Then the third option of the charging is 5V Assist Charging. This assistance charging port is designed for the phone and tablet charging like port. So, you can find a way to charge Notebook in Car adopter also through USB-C Port. In Short, you will get charging point everywhere for SX12 Notebook.

The screen of the Notebook is coating with the anti-glare so it creates the Full-HD Resolution. But, there is no touchscreen support on display. Also, It supported the external screen using USB-C and VGA Ports.

Price for VAIO SX12 is $1,199 and come up with the Intel Core i5-8265U Model. 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. Core i7-8565U and it is available for $1,599.