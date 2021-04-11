The Epic Games Store will lose more than 300 million dollars in deals and free games, but they assure that it remains profitable

A projection of about 600 million dollars. That is the amount that, according to Apple estimates, Epic Games will spend from the birth of the Epic Games Store until the end of 2021. The legal battle between the apple company and Fortnite is putting on the table the figures behind the assault on Steam.

According to PCGamer, the money invested by Epic only in the exclusives signed during 2020 already reaches the $ 444 million. Temporary agreements that, as in the case of Control and its 10.45 million dollars, guaranteed the creators a specific amount regardless of whether they sold or not.

Epic ensures that, despite this, the business continues to be profitable and that it closed 2020 with more than 160 million buyers, peaks of 56 million monthly active users and a total of 700 million spent in his shop.

The best defense is a good offense

The numbers come to light as part of Apple’s defense in the litigation between the two companies. A strategy designed to show that the Epic store is not profitable, and that all that spending it has accumulated would not recover until 2027.

Apple spins this as “losing money”, but spending now in order to build a great, profitable business in the future is exactly what investment is! It’s equally true whether you’re building a factory, a store, or a game. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 10, 2021

“Apple turns it around as if it were ‘losing money’, but spending now to build a big profitable business in the future is precisely what an investment means! It is the same as if you build a factory, a store or a play”.

The truth is that, with numbers of the own EpicOf the 700 million dollars spent in his store, only 265 million would belong to the purchase of games from other companies.

If the difference between one figure and another is not so worrying, it is precisely because $ 700 million It is also the figure that Epic has harvested through the microtransacciones of the game on iOS for as long as it has been active on Apple platforms.

If you want to take a look at the document with Apple’s defense you can do it from here. The fight between the two companies seemed to have lessened in recent months, but it is clear that it has only just begun.