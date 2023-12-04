Higehiro Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

‘Hige wo Soru’ is based on Shimesaba and Boota’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The romantic comedy TV anime “Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway” (Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou) is just that—an anime. Yoshida, a salaryman in his twenties, stumbles across Sayu Ogiwara, a high school student who has run away, one night as she sits under a telephone pole. Because he is so drunk, he lets her remain at his little flat.

Higehiro Season 2

He decides to let her remain with him the next morning when he is sober. The only thing she has to do is keep the flat clean and tidy in return. A strong friendship develops between them as the show goes on.

The majority of reviewers were impressed by the anime after its debut. Recent events have seen the end of the first season. We have you covered if you are curious about the possibility of a sophomore season.

Higehiro Season 2 Renewal Status

We have indicated that this was one of the most touching new series to air this year on its launch. Otakus from all over the globe gave it good reviews, and it won over fans as well as critics. A solid 7.36 out of 10 is what MyAnimeList thinks about Hige wa Soru. Additionally, it is rated #384 in popularity and has over 414K members in its group.

There is one drawback, however; Project No. 9 has used up all the original materials, leaving no room for a successor. It seems like Higehiro was always supposed to be a one-hit wonder.

The new manga series is now under development, and it will be quite a while before there is enough material for an anime adaptation. So, renewing Higehiro for a second season is quite unlikely.

Higehiro Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of the animated version of HigeHiro has, however, not been confirmed as of yet. Having said that, fans shouldn’t assume that the tale will end here since no announcement has been made.

The anime series based on the manga has concluded. Nevertheless, the Yoshida and Sayu universe may always have a spin-off or sequel. When you consider how popular manga and anime are, the likelihood of this happening increases even more. Shimesaba may write other installments in the Sayu and Yoshida saga, expanding upon this magical universe. They have room to grow and reveal more about the couple’s life journey.

Higehiro Story

Finally, he works up the nerve to tell his boss and lifelong sweetheart, Airi Gotou, how he feels, about was young and attractive salaryman Yoshida. Unfortunately, he was rejected and sought solace in drinking with his closest friend and coworker Hashimoto. He runs across Sayu Ogiwara, an intoxicated high school student, on his way home and she begs him to stay the night.

Since he is too tired to dispute, he allows her out of sympathy and promises to confront her tomorrow. Sobbing uncontrollably the next day, Yoshida approaches Sayu and asks how she landed up in his flat. Sayu tells him that she had escaped her family and Hokkaido home and had been living as a prostitute for men. Yoshida feels sorry for her after learning her history and is unable to forcibly remove her from his home, thus beginning their time together.

Higehiro Cast

Yoshida Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Alex Hom (English)

Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Alex Hom (English) Sayu Ogiwara Voiced by: Kana Ichinose (Japanese); Jill Harris (English)

Voiced by: Kana Ichinose (Japanese); Jill Harris (English) Airi Gotō Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Sarah Roach (English)

Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Sarah Roach (English) Yuzuha Mishima Voiced by: Kaori Ishihara (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English)

Voiced by: Kaori Ishihara (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English) Hashimoto Voiced by: Yūsuke Kobayashi (Japanese); Ben Balmaceda (English)

Voiced by: Yūsuke Kobayashi (Japanese); Ben Balmaceda (English) Asami Yūki Voiced by: Natsumi Kawaida (Japanese); Kelsey Maher (English)

Voiced by: Natsumi Kawaida (Japanese); Kelsey Maher (English) Kyouya Yaguchi Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka

Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka Issa Ogiwara Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi

Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi Mrs. Ogiwara Voiced by: Ryoka Yuzuki

Voiced by: Ryoka Yuzuki Yuuko Masaka Voiced by: Manaka Iwami (Japanese); Emily Fajardo (English)

Higehiro Season 2 Plot

The first season of the anime, however, exhausted most of the plot points from the manga. Fans and viewers are left to wonder what the narrative of the anime’s second season may offer. In addition, the plot does not provide much room for the series to grow. Also, the manga tales finished on a high note, which was very enjoyable. Looking at it through the lens of a storyteller, the conclusion appears reasonable.

Fortunately, viewers of the program will not be disappointed. According to Shimesaba, she has just begun writing an epilogue narrative. In the future, Yoshida and Sayu will cross paths, and this epilogue will center on the events leading up to that meeting. The author also intends to go into further detail on Yoshida’s interactions with Gotou and Mishima. This will provide the audience with a better look at their tale from a broader perspective.

Fans will still get a glimpse into Yoshida’s life after their meeting and how he lives it, even if the tale between Sayu and Yoshida has come to a close.

Higehiro Season 1 Rating

Thanks to its captivating characters and heartfelt plot, Higehiro has won over viewers. Thus, both fans and critics of anime have given it high marks. Lastly, Crunchyroll has given Higehiro a 4.8 out of 5 rating, while MyAnimeList.net and IMDb both give it 7.3 out of 10.