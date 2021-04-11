Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2, releases 9 new characters

Kimetsu no Yaiba premiered its successful first anime season in 2019 and is currently about to premiere its season 2. The Truth News shares with fans that they can look forward to the debut of at least 9 new characters.

One of the most important characters to appear in Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 is Tengen Uzui, the Hashira of Sound that has yet to be seen in action.

Similarly, the two main antagonists in Demon Slayer 2 will be the demons Gyutaro and his younger sister In. Both villains share the top rank 6 in the Twelve Kizuki (Twelve Demonic Moons) and they will face directly with Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke.

Makio, Hinatsuru Y Sum, the three wives of Tengen Uzui, Genya Shinazugawa, Hantengu Y Gyokko They are characters that will also be adapted from the manga to season 2 of the anime.

When is Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 coming out?

Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 confirmed its release for sometime in 2021. Fans are expecting the Ufotable anime to return in the summer season or more possibly fall this year. The exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

Daki and Gyutaro, demon brothers of the Twelve Kizuki

Manga arcs that will adapt to Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie is season 1.5 in the anime series and adapted the Mugen Train (Demon Train) arc which has 7 manga chapters. Season 2 begins with the Arch of the Entertainment District (Arch of the Brothels) and has a total of 29 chapters; with the possibility of at least 12 anime episodes.

The Entertainment District arc is the eighth arc of the manga overall. Follow Tanjiro Kamado with Inosuke and Zenitsu accompanying the Pillar of Sound, Tengen Uzui, en una mission to Yoshiwara District to assist him in the search for his 3 missing wives. They were investigating rumors about demons in the place.

Makio, Hinatsuru and Suma They are the three wives of Tengen Uzui. Suma in particular was the one who infiltrated House Tokito to obtain information from Daki and Gyutaro until one day he lost contact with Tengen. Because of this, the Hashira of Sound decides to get directly involved in the murder cases in the Yoshiwara District.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba saga after the Entertainment District is the arc of the Blacksmith Village and possibly it will be part 2 of the second season. The anime shonen It could adapt the 27 manga chapters into another 12 episodes and thus introduce new characters such as: Genya Shinazugawa, Hantengu y Gyokko.

