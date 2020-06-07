Uzaki-chan: the sexy comedy starring the bully Hana Uzaki debuts on 10 July

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Uzaki-chan wa asobitai, the comedy ecchi by take focused on the relationship between the prosperous bully Hana Uzaki and her college classmate Shinichi Sakurai, she finally has an official release date. As revealed by the website, the anime will debut next July 10 in Japan and will consist of a single cour.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that Uzaki-chan wa asobitai! (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! In the West) tells the story of the aforementioned Hana Uzaki, a nineteen-year-old student just five feet tall, and her university mate Shinichi Sakurai, an introverted boy constantly teased by his partner. The work currently has a total of about 50 available chapters and 4 published volumes.

The series is part of the same genre of romantic / ecchi manga that in recent years has been depopulating in the east, in which a kohaiJapanese term used to indicate younger students, torments, teases or bullies a senpaior an older student. Takagi-san was one of the first works to introduce the genre, then deepened Yancha Gal no Anjou-san, Gal Gohan, Pashiri na Boku to Koisuru Banchou-san and the very famous Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san.

And what do you think of it? Are you a fan of this kind of works? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the latest trailer of Uzaki-chan wa asobitai! published by the students of Studio ENGI on May 10th.