Bumpr, Disk Diet, getGIF and more applications for iPhone, iPad or Mac for free or on sale: Hunting Apps

New edition of the Hunting Apps section in which we collect some of the best iOS and macOS apps that have lowered their price or are free. A selection of applications with which to complete our collection with pieces such as Bumpr for Mac, Disk Dieto or getGIF.

Apps gratuitas para iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV y Mac

Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds

Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds is an excellent ambient sounds app. Whether it’s for before going to sleep or for a quiet moment during the day, the sounds and images that accompany them do the job. We can acquire this app for 3,49 euros for free.

Nightcam: Night Mode Camera

An app with which to improve the night images we take with our iPhone. Ideal for those somewhat older devices that lack the system’s night mode for imaging in low-light environments. We can acquire this app for 2,29 euros for free.

getGIF

A repository of GIF images where we can browse, search and share these fun animations. Ideal for use in social networks or instant messaging. We can acquire this app for 1,09 euros for free.

Crypton, Bitcoin Prices

An app with which to monitor the value of cryptocurrencies in detail. Far beyond Bitcoin, this app allows us to consult the price of Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin, etc. We can acquire this app for 1,09 euros for free.

Reduced apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac

Disk Diet

Disk Diet, an app for Mac with which to put our disk on a diet. Ideal for finding the largest files, clearing caches, downloads, developer files, and more. A simple app with a simple mission that performs really well. We can acquire this app for 4,49 euros 2,29 euros.

Cosmic-Watch

A 3D planetarium for our iPhone and iPad. An app with which to explore the universe that surrounds us in a very graphic way and with the right information. An app with a multitude of details and very well designed so as not to saturate us with data and, at the same time, make it available to us. We can acquire this app for 5,49 euros 1,09 euros.

Bumpr

A simple app with a very useful function: open the links in the app we want. With a very simple and well-designed interface, this app avoids us having to go jumping between applications and copying links, without a doubt something that we will appreciate if we work with several email clients or browsers. We can acquire this app for 4,49 euros 3,49 euros.

More offers?

With Amazon Prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs are free for 90 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of all the news from the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección in our profiles Twitter and Facebook.