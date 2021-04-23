A new week begins in GTA Online, which is accompanied by changes in the rewards, in the bonuses and rewards that will be available in the game during the week of April 22-29 and about which we are going to offer you all the details in the following guide.

All bonuses and discounts from April 22 to 29

As usual you will have endless ways to hang out in the multiplayer of GTA V, especially if you plan to take advantage of all the news that will be available during these days, which are not especially few.

Podium Vehicle

At The Diamond Casino & Resort you will find different tables with games where you can get money, but what matters most is the wheel of fortune. By turning it, you will choose to take different prizes, among which is the Podium Vehicle, which this week is about Annis RE-7B, a Japanese racing car.

Free garment

In this other guide that we have developed you have all the information in full, but this week you can get free car sponsorship t-shirt just by participating in any racing car race. If you do, it will become part of your wardrobe from next week.

Bonus dollars and reputation points

A good excuse to make the final assault in Heist The Diamond Casino is the fact that you will always receive a shipment of diamonds in the vault that you will have to steal. Beyond all this, you can also take double or triple the rewards in the following activities:

Acrobatic racing For those of you who are not afraid of gravity and defy nature while driving your car, you will get double dollars and reputation points in any stunt race you enter.

Casino jobs: Agatha Baker will request your help to carry out some assignments in Los Santos, whether it be ridding her of mercenaries, acting as a chauffeur for VIP members or other jobs. Regardless of what you do, you'll get triple dollars and reputation points in return.

Discounts

Maxwell Vagrant

If you are thinking of a way to splurge all the savings you have, the best thing you can do is take advantage of the following discounts that will remain available for the following days:

The Diamond Luxury Penthouse – 40% off

Attic Decorations – 50% off

Pegassi Torero – $ 698,600 (previously $ 998,000, 30% discount)

Grotti Itali GTO – $ 1,179,000 (previously $ 1,965,000, 40% discount)

Lampadati Komoda – $ 1,020,000 (previously $ 1,700,000, 40% discount)

Nagasaki Stryder – $ 364,200 (previously $ 670,000, 40% discount)

Maxwell Vagrant – $ 1,328,400 (previously $ 2,214,000, 40% discount)

Bonus con Prime Gaming

In case everything mentioned so far did not seem enough to you, all those subscribed to Prime Gaming They will take the sonar from the Kosatka submarine and also $ 200,000, but they will also have access to the following discounts:

Grotti GT500 – $ 157,000 (was $ 785,000, 80% discount)

Pegassi Zorrusso – $ 577,500 (previously $ 1,925,000, 70% discount)

Pfister Comet Safari – $ 142,000 (was $ 710,000, 80% discount)

