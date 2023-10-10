Urusei Yatsura Second Half Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The remake of the series was enthusiastically received by both aficionados of the original manga as well as the 1981 television anime adaptation, as well as those who were experiencing the serial for the first time.

The anime revival has been announced as a 46-episode, four-course series, with the first two courses broadcast consecutively to October 2022 to March 2023.

The first season in the new series will be made up of two uninterrupted seasons, totaling a half-year run.

Urusei Yatsura was adapted into a 1981 television anime series produced by Kitty Films, Studio Pierrot, and Studio Deen, each in their own capacity.

In addition to the series’ broadcasting schedule, it was revealed that Kana Hanazawa will provide the voice for Lum’s childhood companion, Ran.

The anime takes place on the manga Urusei Yatsura by Rumiko Takahashi. It was serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine by Shogakukan from September 1978 to February 1987.

The first anime adaptation broadcast from October 1981 with March 1986 with 195 episodes. Studio Pierrot and Studio Deeen collaborated to animate the series.

Reread the acclaimed romantic novel about a hapless human boy who encounters a beautiful alien princess during this large, trim-size edition featuring all-new translations and cover designs.

In the series, Ataru Moroboshi’s supernatural encounters with females begin when he is selected to play tag with an extraterrestrial princess named Lum who invades the planet in her UFO.

As it turns out, the competition of tag is just the beginning of Ataru’s problems, as he keeps coming across odd encounters with supernatural entities such as the attractive snow spirit Oyuki as well as the seductive crow goblin Princess Kurama!

Urusei Yatsura is one of these nostalgic romantic science-fiction anime. This anime has been an aspect of many people’s lives in the guise of an old manga series, which was eventually adapted into an anime in October of 2022.

The name with their autonomous instructor is CAO-2. He was too severe for Lum and Benten to endure, so they attempted to get rid of him in various methods. It was partially engaging, but not very so overall.

The second half in the episode was quite amusing and entertaining. Ryoko created a voodoo figurine of her sibling, causing him a great deal of difficulty. Things deteriorated when Ataru became involved.

Urusei Yatsura Second Half Release Date

Wednesday, the official website in the impending television anime adaptation of the Urusei Yatsura manga by Rumiko Takahashi made an announcement.

It was stated which the second installment of the anime would premiere in January 2024. In addition, the website published a new image of the cast that hinted at the introduction about a new character.

Urusei Yatsura Second Half Cast

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi

Sumire Uesaka as Lum

Aoi Yūki as Ten

Ayahi Takagaki as Ryūnosuke Fujinami

Chitose Morinaga as Ginger

Fumi Hirano as Lum’s Mom

Kana Hanazawa as Ran

Katsuyuki Konishi as Rei

Keiko Toda as Ataru’s Mom

Kenta Miyake as Onsen Mark

Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake

Mamoru Miyano as Shūtarō Mendō

Marina Inoue as Ryōko Mendō

Misaki Kuno as Sugar

Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura

Nana Mizuki as Princess Kurama

Rie Takahashi as Pepper

Rikiya Koyama as Lum’s Dad

Saori Hayami as Oyuki

Shigeru Chiba as Ryūnosuke’s father

Shizuka Ishigami as Benten

Shūhei Nakano as Pool Yokai

Takahiro Sakurai as Tsubame Ozuno

Toshio Furukawa as Ataru’s Dad

Wataru Takagi as Cherry

Yuuki Kaji as Tobimaro Mizunokōji

Urusei Yatsura Second Half Trailer

Urusei Yatsura Second Half Plot

The anime is a romantic comedy about aliens who vow to abandon Earth whether a random human captures Lum’s horns.

Ataru is chosen, as well as despite it appearing impossible, he is motivated by the prospect of marrying his childhood companion Shinobu Miyake.

He is able to grasp Lum’s antlers, but due to a misunderstanding, Lum believes that Ataru wants her to marry him.

Ataru deals with Lum’s misunderstanding and his fiancee’s wrath throughout the series.

The first half of the book admirably spanned two uninterrupted semesters, or six months. The extensive adaptation of a handful of manga stories into anime will encompass four seasons and an entire year, though not necessarily in that order.

Takahiro Kamei, renowned for his contributions to notable works such as Strike Witches: Road to Berlin and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, is in control of this creative endeavor as the series director.

Story depth is added by composer Masaru Yokoyama, whose résumé includes Horimiya, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and the 2019 remake of Fruits Basket.

Viz Media took over the publication of the manga in the spring of 2019 and selected 2-in-1 compendium editions with new translations along with eye-catching cover art.

