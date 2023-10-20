Upload Season 3 Episodes 3 and 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know Far

When Nathan, Ingrid, and the remainder of Lakeview return for season 3, anything might happen. Thankfully, season 3 of Upload is now available on Prime Video. The 2020 premiere of Robbie Amell’s sci-fi comedy Upload. Nathan’s death occurs early in the first episode of Upload.

Nathan, however, discovers a second chance at life in the virtual realm of Lakeview, courtesy of technology that allows individuals to transfer their minds into virtual worlds after death. The half-hour science fiction comedy premiered to 1.85 billion watching minutes over a six-week period in 2020 (via THR), and its shorter second season premiered with similar success in 2022.

Upload Season 3

With a steady series of early announcements and an in-depth teaser, fans of Prime Video’s Upload are getting excited for the show’s third season, which is set to premiere in 2023. Since the season one conclusion left Nathan behind in the real world, he, Ingrid, and “guardian angel” Nora will have their work cut out for them when they return. Season 3 of Upload has a lot of people talking as the launch date approaches.

Upload Season 3 Episodes 3 and 4 Release Date

The following two episodes will be available on Friday, October 27, 2023, on Prime Video. The third episode is named “Cyber Discount Day,” while the fourth is “Download Doctor.”

Where to watch Upload Season 3 Episodes?

The future episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video members may see episodes 3 and 4 early. In order to join the streamer and make an account, all you have to do is visit their website.

Upload Season 3 Episodes

Unfortunately, the bad news begins here. It’s different from both the first and second seasons of the show. There will be fewer episodes in Season 3 of Upload, but there will be more overall.

There are eight episodes total in Season 3. With two episodes arriving every week, we’ll have enough to keep us occupied for the next four weeks. The next episodes will be well worth it if we learn everyone’s plans for the free digital world and how Nora and Nathan will handle the situation. The series finale will broadcast on November 10th. Due to time zone differences, it will likely be released on Thursday, November 9, for those in North America.

Episode 01 ∙ Ticking Clock

Episode 02 ∙ Strawberry

Episode 03 ∙ CyberDiscountDay

Episode 04 ∙ Download Doctor

Episode 05 ∙ Rescue Mission

Episode 06 ∙ Memory Crackers

Episode 07 ∙ Upload Day

Episode 08 ∙ Flesh and Blood

Upload Story

People will be able to “upload” themselves to a virtual afterlife by the year 2033. After the untimely death of computer programmer Nathan Brown, he is transferred to the lavish Lakeview community, where he is subjected to the control of his possessive, still-alive lover Ingrid. Nathan and Nora, his human CSR, form a close friendship as he weighs the benefits and drawbacks of digital paradise. Nora is torn between her developing suspicion that Nathan was killed and the demands of her profession, her dying father who is unwilling to be uploaded, and her affection for Nathan.

Upload Season 3 Cast

Robbie Amell will return as Nathan, Andy Allo will play Nora, and Allegra Edwards will play Ingrid in Season 3. Some guest stars may make unexpected appearances, as Jennifer Garner did in Season 2.

Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown

Andy Allo as Nora Antony

Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman

Zainab Johnson as Aleesha

Kevin Bigley as Luke

Josh Banday as Ivan

Paulo Costanzo as Matteo

Mackenzie Cardwell as Tinsley

Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy

Andrea Rosen as Lucy

Upload Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

The sequel starts with a recap of what happened after the first one ended. The death of Sato and the closure of Freeyond are reported in the press. But the business continues to pin the blame on the Luddites, and the public seems to have been duped into believing its lies. Even if their evil plot succeeded, they only managed to eliminate a third of the electorate.

In the present, Nathan and Nora are still working to complete their objective and upload to Freeyond after heading back the drives of the people who sacrificed their lives. The pair stops at a farm before continuing on their journey. The farmers here assume they lost their kid in the Ludd riots and dismiss this as a hoax, however, he perished while being uploaded to Freeyond. The couple’s parents are finally persuaded to have them over for dinner.

Ingrid decides to take advantage of the situation, so she gives Tinsley strict instructions to alter her appearance and presents them with a whole new outfit at no cost. A capitulation from Tinsley. After some back-and-forth with her stylist, Ingrid decides to change her hairstyle. Ingrid gets a new do from the hairdresser that mirrors Nora’s.

The episode ends up in some kind of virtual afterlife. Nathan’s backup, Ingrid, and they have dinner out. Nathan is concerned about Ingrid’s altered appearance and diet. The lovely Ingrid’s boyfriend tells her that he likes the old Ingrid, despite the fact that Ingrid acknowledges she would like to please Nathan.

Upload Season 3 Trailer

Season 3 of “Upload” premieres on Prime Video in October 2023, and a promotional teaser for the next season was released online less than a month before the premiere. Season 3 of “Upload” seems to be about new beginnings and how they may not always cure issues, expanding on topics already hinted at in its story summary.

After 26 days of Nathan’s consciousness being downloaded into a real-world vessel, he and Nora are finally together and couldn’t be happier. But now that he’s alive again, he has a mission: to expose the murderous tactics of the corrupt Freeyond organization, which he plans to do by breaking into their upload facility with the aid of Nora.

Meanwhile, life at Lakeview, the digital afterlife resort, is becoming more baffling. When an identical copy of Nathan is mistakenly released again, his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has the opportunity to start again with him since he has no recollection of their past betrayals or their breakup. Nora, now back at her old job in customer service at Lakeview, begins to develop romantic feelings for the clone of Nathan and worries whether she is cheating on the Nathan she is now seeing in the real world.