Disney Looking For Reboot of Famous Series

Recently, Walt Disney Co has decided to launch own streaming channel Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. The audience can directly connect without cable TV. They will reveal the bundle rates of the streaming channel. Disney Offers Streaming Channel Bundle is $13.99 per month.

Where Disney+ is going to stream children and family show, ESPN+ is for the sports lover, and Hulu Series is launch for Adultery shows.

After Streaming Media Announcement, Disney showing interest to make a reboot of the famous series. Series Such as Night at the Museum, Home Alone and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Disney Wants to stream this shows as individual series. They have selected this for debut streaming media.

This Announcement has been done by the Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger during addressing earning call on Tuesday.

Along with the Home Along, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy, they have selected more famous series for their upcoming streaming channel. They want to reboot or relaunch Cheaper By The Dozens, and it is released before under the FOX Banner of And Disney Wants to Aquire this piece. According to Reports, Title will be renamed as “Rebooted” and “Relaunched” for Disney+.

During Earning Call Iger Said, “We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our direct to consumer platforms,”

First Film of the Overnight Actor to a younger actor, Macaulay Culkin is feature

d in the 90’s Home Alone. The film is released in the 1990s. And the story of the movie follows Misadventure of the Kevin McCallister who played by Macaulay Culkin. Then, his family forgets to bring him on their Christmas vacation, leaving him to outwit burglars.

The Film is part of its Four Sequel, Two of them are created for the theatrical and Rest two are created for the television. First Three Movies are grabbed the $900 Million in World Wide.

Previously Disney Announce the 25 Original Series and 10 Orginal Films for next Disney+ Channel. Films are included with the documentaries. These all are release with the Disney+ Launch. Movies are included with the Star Wars Spin-off Series The Mandalorian.