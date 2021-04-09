The way of the apron will receive new episodes: Netflix confirms the release of Part 2

The second part of The way of the apron – The homemade yakuza is officially in production, according to what Netflix revealed a few moments ago. The anime was met with some criticism due to JC Staff’s superficial animations, but overall the numbers seem to have convinced the streaming giant to fund new episodes.

In case you are not updated on the subject, remember that La via del apron debuted yesterday on Netflix with the first five episodes, complete with Italian dubbing. Despite the very high quality of the manga, the adaptation was not received too positively due to the hasty production of the JC Staff guys, who we remember being engaged in well fifteen different projects coming out in the course of 2021. However, the criticism has not been excessive, and Netflix has given the green light for a second part.

The first five episodes of La via del apron have adapted part of the first 3 volumes of the manga, without paying too much attention to the order of publication. It will be interesting to understand if the next installments will return to adapt some skipped chapters or if they will focus only on more recent chapters. In case the numbers don’t drop excessively, the renewal for a second season cannot be ruled out.

And what do you think of it? Will you watch the new episodes of La via del apron? Let us know in the comments!