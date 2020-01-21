Update the original poster of The Avengers with Endgame costumes

Share it:

It was predictable, some will think. But it is not the same to imagine that to be able to see it. The fact is that a fan has updated the official poster of The Avengers (2012), reimagining their characters as if they had been taken, directly, from Avengers: Endgame. Indeed, with the same superheroes, but with the costumes they wore in the last movie, for the final fight against Thanos.

If you remember, in the original poster we could see Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans) and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

In the new one not only the same characters come out, but they also do it with the same posture and disposition. Only the costumes change, although the result is really curious and spectacular. The assembly is noticeable, but professionally remade it would hit. And as a picture is worth a thousand words …

Image of Reddit user "Avis Empire".

The image has been published by the Reddit user "Avis Empire". Undoubtedly, a great tribute that, in some way, and beyond the aesthetic, reviews a little all that history that we have lived by the hand of the Vegandores. Basically because, with that film that ended Phase 1 of the UCM, the one that has probably been the most beloved subsaga on the part of the fans began. With a very emotional ending in Endgame, of course.

Now, it is expected that Los Eternos can take the witness in Phase 4. And speaking of the film, recently we finally got to know the official synopsis. One that clearly reveals that continuity with respect to Endgame is more than evident.

What do you think of the assembly? Would you like the same to be done with other installments of the Avengers? Tell us your impressions here or on social networks.

