Unpolished Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More Information

The reality show ‘Unpolished’ on TLC follows Lexi Martone, a manicurist who becomes famous for her remarkable and distinctive 3D nail art. Her newfound celebrity brings both regular customers and A-list celebrities to the salon she and her family run. The series gives viewers a glimpse into the sisters’ private life as well as their large Italian family.

Even though it didn’t come out until December 2019, ‘Unpolished’ has already gained a lot of attention and a dedicated fan base. As Season 2 comes to a close, viewers are likely wondering when the next season of Unpolished will premiere. Everything that you require to know is listed here.

Unpolished Season 3 Release Date

The premiere date for the debut season of Unpolished was set for September 3, 2019. There were six installments in total. Seasons two through four will be made available in the following years. On January 12, 2021, the second season of Unpolished premiered.

There has been no announcement regarding the renewal of Unpolished for a third season. Its renewal is now pending verification. The show has not been given the go-ahead by the production company. Nonetheless, the showrunners have stated their want to return for a third season and provided some ideas for storylines.

About Unpolished

Celebrity clientele, tourists, and the general public have taken notice of Lexi Martone, a nail artist who gained notoriety for her groundbreaking 3D nail art.

The Martones are an outgoing, humorous, and extremely loud Long Island Italian family. Sisters Bria, a hair colorist and makeup artist, and Lexi, a skilled nail technician, run the upscale salon Salon Martone while balancing their own personal relationships, those of their extended family, and the demands of their demanding clientele.

Unpolished Season 3 Cast

In the upcoming third season of “Unpolished,” viewers may look forward to seeing more of the Martone salon and its patrons. Naturally, we anticipate that nail artist Lexi Martone and her wild and impressive nail art will continue to receive the bulk of the attention. Bria Martone Mancuso, a talented hairstylist, and her sister, Matt Mancuso, her now-husband, have been major plot factors for the past two seasons.

Mom, Jen Martone, is the salon manager and front desk receptionist, but she also has a significant role as the show’s matriarch. Eleanor “Foxy” Varuzzi, Grandma, Is a Stylist at Salon Martone (via TheCinemaholic) and Adds a Fun Touch. If Meaww is to be believed, Season 3 will feature at least some of Lexi’s rumored boyfriend, U.S. military serviceman Brian Perez.

Unpolished Season 3 Plot

The second season of ‘Unpolished’ centers on Bria as she prepares for her wedding. However, disagreements have arisen between the sisters because of Bria’s goals and the family’s financial situation. In addition, the family mourns Mike Martone’s passing from cancer. Obviously, it’s difficult to deal with the abrupt death of the family patriarch.

The increasing tension between Lexi and Bria should be addressed in Season 3. The audience will also witness Bria’s and Matt’s wedding. Although they are able to alleviate some of their financial difficulties, the family’s ability to manage their money without Mike will not be revealed until the following season. There’s no doubt the Martones have many things to look forward to, and it’ll be fascinating to see how they handle adversity in their own way.

Unpolished Season 3 Trailer

Is a teaser for Unpolished Season 3 available online yet? Sadly, not at this time. The producers have not yet renewed the popular series Unpolished for a third season, hence there is no trailer available.

Unpolished Age Rating

Raw is unrated at this time. The score is currently unavailable. The PG rating will be revised soon. Parents should use their discretion, but a good rule of thumb is to presume the content is not suitable for children under 13.

Where to watch Unpolished Season 3?

Unpolished Season 3 will also premiere on Discovery+, which already hosts the first two seasons.