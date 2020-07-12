Ubisoft: Three top executives leave the company on harassment charges

Share it:

While continuing with preparations for Ubisoft Forward, the French company is still facing the serious problem of workplace abuse, for which it has launched investigations towards the end of last month.

Internal investigations had already led to the suspension of Vice Presidents Tommy François and Maxime Béland, but apparently the problem is really well rooted within Ubisoft. This morning we learn that three important leaders, Serge Hascoët, Yannis Mallat is Cécile Cornet, all at the head of their respective divisions, have resigned. Hascoët was Chief Creative Officer, so he managed the entire creative force of the company overseeing development in all games. It was, in essence, about one of Ubisoft's most powerful men, one of those who could start or condemn a project with a single word, and that some even considered it "untouchable". Mallat was the Managing Director of the Canadian development studios (he worked in Toronto), while Cornet, as Global Head of HR, led the section responsible for Human Resources, the one that should have prevented the problems of harassment and abuse that emerged in these months.

"This is unacceptable, since toxic behaviors are in stark contrast to the values ​​for which I have never compromised – and never will. I am working hard to implement drastic changes across the company to improve and strengthen work culture ", he has declared Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft.