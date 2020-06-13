Tyson Fury revealed that he drank alcohol before his first fight with Deontay Wilder: "My body asked me to."

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tyson Fury revealed that he drank alcohol the night before the match against Deontay Wilder (Reuters / Andrew Couldridge)

December 1, 2018 Tyson Fury He returned to the boxing close-up after years of absence due to his addictions and personal problems. That night was the first of his fights against the American Deontay Wilder and the match ended in a draw. However, the night before the british had had a “slip”, an action not recommended in advance of a sporting event of such magnitude.

The night before the fight, Fury went down to the hotel bar in Los Angeles and drank alcohol with one of his assistants. "It made me want to go down and have a beer. So, I thought: ‘I'm about to fight for the world heavyweight title, my body asks me for a beer, I'm going to go down and I'm going to ask for one,’ ”he told the WBC Talks program.

The Brit said he called Tim, one of his assistants, and told him to find him in the bar in five minutes. At first, the assistant hesitated and reminded him that the next day he had an important fight. "The greats of all time drank brandy and got really drunk before their title bouts", the boxer excused himself.

The fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles ended in a draw (Reuters / Andrew Couldridge / File Photo)

That was how a few minutes later, Fury and the assistant met at the bar. “I ended up having a beer, it felt good and I went to bed early that night. I felt great the other day and was able to do a good fight"He stressed.

It is clear that this behavior did not affect Fury's performance, which showed a good level and he carried out a contest in which he fell to the canvas in the last round. Although very few predicted them, "Gipsy King" managed a draw against the American in the match that took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It should be noted that, in the rematch carried out in February this year, the British man was dispatched with a seventh round knockout to keep the heavyweight belt.

It will be the third fight of this series between Fury and Wilder in the near future, but the 31-year-old Brit already has another big event in mind in the future. A few days ago, it was confirmed that he will face twice Anthony Joshua in 2021 for the unification of world heavyweight titles.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: England announced the “most important boxing fight in its history”

He was world champion, he was kicked out of boxing and now he sweeps streets in Mar del Plata

Fights without an audience, local judges and less expenses: boxing's “new normal” from June 1