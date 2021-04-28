Nearing 17 euros on Amazon, the Aukey Sport wireless headphones are waterproof, have a fast charge and last 30 hours

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a quality fully wireless Bluetooth headset. We have an example in the Aukey catalog and its reputed AUKEY EP T21S, a model with many positive ratings on Amazon that are on sale for 24,99 euros 17.24 euros applying the seller’s coupon.

Buy Aukey EP T21S totally wireless Bluetooth headphones at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 24.99 euros, the Aukey EP T21S wireless Bluetooth headphones are reduced to 21.24 euros on Amazon, but if we check the box to apply the seller’s coupon they are still much cheaper, for 17.24 euros.





AUKEY Wireless Bluetooth 5 Sport Headphones, USB-C Fast Charging, IPX6 Waterproof Sports, Built-in Microphone, Touch Control, 30-Hour Playback

With a design reminiscent of a mix between AirPods and AirPods Pro (so using silicone ear pads for a more personalized fit), the Aukey EP T21S Wireless Bluetooth Headphones provide quite quality audio considering its price. Count on Enhanced 10mm dynamic drivers, and MEMS technology enables clear, crisp calls.

Its autonomy per charge reaches approximately 5 hours, but an additional 20 hours are provided with the charging case, for a total of 30. The case supports fast charging and is at 100% in about two hours. They are waterproof (IPX6 certified), so they can be used for physical exercise without problems.

More offers?

With Amazon prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.