Twinkling Watermelon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In the realm of theoretical physics, time sliding is a fascinating phenomena. Even if you’re a huge fan of Korean dramas, have you ever seen one that used this idea? That kind of scheme was thought up by Twinkling Watermelon.

The protagonist is a young lad who, up until the day he saw anything out of the ordinary, was living a seemingly ordinary existence. He had the option to turn back the clock and begin mending fences with his dad. This is one of the most risky things that may happen to you, despite how exhilarating it seems. Here we will discuss when Twinkling Watermelon season 2 will be available to watch.

Twinkling Watermelon Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, Twinkling Watermelon has not been renewed for a second season by TVN. Many viewers will be eager to see this program return for a second season based on its recent numbers. With an average rating of 4.6% and a Google+ rating of 4.9 out of 5, the program is the most popular Monday–Tuesday K-drama.

It would be unexpected to see this program renewed for a second season, considering that the majority of Korean dramas only air for one. Additionally, with one episode left in this drama, viewers of Twinkling Watermelon may hold out hope that the show will be revived for a second season.

Twinkling Watermelon Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Twinkling Watermelon seems to have concluded, hence there is currently no information on when Season 2 will be available.

Ha Eun-gyeol, the protagonist, has a happy ending as the first season comes to a conclusion. While he is unable to stop the accident that caused his father to lose his hearing, he does manage to permanently change his mother’s life. Eun-gyeol goes back in time to 2023, the year he and his brother were born into a happy, married couple, and the year he is still actively involved in music.

Season 2 is very improbable, even if the show’s pace leaves a few small story holes unresolved at the conclusion of the first season. While there are certainly exceptions, most East Asian TV series, including Korean dramas, do not get more than a single season. It is reasonable to assume that Twinkling Watermelon will not be an exception, considering how season 1 concludes.

Twinkling Watermelon Cast

Ryeoun as Ha Eun-gyeol

Choi Hyun-wook as Ha Yi-chan

Seol In-ah as Choi Se-kyung / On Eun-yoo

Shin Eun-soo as Yoon Cheong-ah

Ahn Do-gyu as Oh Ma-ju

Yoon Jae-chan as Kang Hyeon-yul

Lee Ha-min as Lee Si-guk

Lee Su-chan as Noh Se-beom

Choi Won-young as Eun-gyeol’s father

Seo Young-hee as Eun-gyeol’s mother

Bong Jae-hyun as Eun-ho

Go Doo-shim as Go Yang-hee

Lee Seok-hyung as Jung Bal-san

Chun Ho-jin as Choi Hyeon or Grandpa Viva

Jung Sang-hoon as master

Woo Je-yeon as On Ji-hwan

Kim Tae-woo as Yoon Geon-hyung

Kim Joo-ryoung as Lim Ji-mi

Kwon Do-hyung as Yoon Joo-yeop

Lee Soo-min as Yoon Sang-ah

Koo Jun-hoe as Goo Jun-hyung

Twinkling Watermelon Season 2 Plot

No premiere date has been revealed for Twinkling Watermelon Season 2. A unique blend of comedic elements, fantastical elements, time travel, and more makes up Twinkling Watermelon’s story. Because of this, viewers are eager for Twinkling Watermelon Season 2. Season 2 of Twinkling Watermelon can bring back the time travel theme. Generations to come may be involved in the drama’s time travel plot.

Many fans are hoping that the main characters from Twinkling Watermelon Season 1 will be back for Season 2. Plus, there’s room for more modern characters if that’s what the next generation wants to see. Twinkling Watermelon’s relationships have plenty of room to develop in Season 2.

Along with the prevalent cliches, Twinkling Watermelon Season 2 will have its fair share of obstacles. In Twinkling Watermelon Season 2, you can expect to see more comedic moments sprinkled with more heartfelt ones. Season 2 of Twinkling Watermelon will include even more musical numbers and give fans a taste of the charming original soundtracks.

Where to watch Twinkling Watermelon?

Simply turning on the TVN channel will allow you to enjoy the program Twinkling Watermelon. However, if you want to see it online, it is readily available on the Viki streaming service.

Twinkling Watermelon Rating

According to reviewers, Twinkling Watermelon is the most dramatic movie ever. Based on Viki’s evaluation, Twinkling Watermelon is almost flawless and rated on 9.7/10.

The rating for Twinkling Watermelon on IMDb is 9 out of 10. At the moment, no other continuing romance show is more sought for than this one. There are currently no reviews for Twinkling Watermelon on Rotten Tomatoes. The narrative is remarkable. It has both time travel and comedic elements.

Conclusion

Due to its original plot that combines musical elements, love stories, and time travel, “Twinkling Watermelon” has won over audiences. Season one of the program is now airing, and viewers are waiting impatiently for renewal news. A must-watch for K-drama fans, the series includes a great cast and is steadily becoming more famous. Keep checking back for further developments.