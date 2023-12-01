The Worst of Evil Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

You can’t have missed a single post about The Worst of Evil if you’ve been active on the K-drama side of the internet lately. There is still a lot more to come in the newest Korean drama, The Worst of Evil, even though the series concluded with twelve episodes.

The Worst of Evil, whose working titles include Choeagui Ag and The Worst Evil, is a criminal thriller that premiered on September 27, 2023, and just finished airing on October 25, 2023. Han Dong-wook directed the Disney+ original, which Jang Min-suk wrote, and Kakao Entertainment produced it.

The Worst of Evil Season 2

There is a large ensemble cast that supports the main characters (Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Im Se-mi, and Bibi) on the program. Everyone knows the program will never be renewed for a second season because of how K-dramas are. But given how well-received and popular The Worst of Evil is, is a second season even somewhat possible?

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, The Worst of Evil has not been renewed for a second season by Disney+. Many viewers will be eager to see this program return for a second season based on its recent numbers.

The show’s average IMDB rating is 8.2 out of 10, with 9.4 ratings for episodes 6 and 9, respectively. The Worst of Evil has an 8.6 average rating on MyDramaList, with episode 4 receiving a 9.6.

Renewing this program for a second season is remarkable, considering that most Korean dramas only air for one. Furthermore, with three episodes left before the current season concludes and the show being a web drama, we can only hope that The Worst of Evil gets renewed for a second season.

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Release Date

The authorities have not yet renewed The Worst of Evil for a second season. This is due to the fact that the first season was published very recently, and it is possible that production is already underway for the second season. Although development and shooting may be taking their time at the moment, the show’s second season is anticipated to premiere in 2024.

The Worst of Evil Story

Crime thriller drama The Worst of Evil takes place in 1990s Seoul. An investigation into the sale of the new and potent narcotic “Gangnam Crystal” by a former DJ is tasked to a rural police officer. As the senior patrol officer, Park Jun Mu is tasked with gathering additional information about this substance by infiltrating the Gangnam Union. In order to keep everything running smoothly, he adopts a new identity for the assignment.

Yoo Eui-jeong is a decorated soldier whose wife, Park Jun Mu, is willing to risk all for this perilous mission. Jung Gi-Cheul, the kingpin of the underground drug trade, seems to have a connection to her. These forces accountable for the illicit drug trade between the three countries must be stopped by this husband-and-wife team. However, when these three see each other, their histories will inevitably resurface. What will happen then?

The Worst of Evil Cast

Ji Chang-wook as Park Jun-mo/ Kwon Seung-ho

Wi Ha-joon as Jung Gi-cheul

Im Se-mi as Yoo Eui-jeong

Bibi as Lee Hae-ryeon

Lee Shin-ki as Seo Jong-ryeol

Jung Jae-kwang as Kwon Tae-ho

Lim Seong-jae as Choi Jeong-bae

Cha Rae-hyung as Hong Hee-seong

Bae Myung-jin as Bae Yong-dae

Ji Seung-hyun as Seok Do-hyung

Yoon Kyung-ho as Hwang Min-goo

Kim Beom-soo as Detective Go

Jung Man-sik as Jang Kyung-chul

Lee Jeong-heon as Cho Chang-sik

Dokgo Young-jae as Song Dong-hyuk

Ye Soo-jung as Yoon Won-gil

Park Sang-hoon as Sung Ki-soo

Woo Kang-min as Bok-nam

Gyeol Hwi as Cheol-gon

Keum Kwang-san as Baby

The Worst of Evil Season 2 Plot

As previously said, most Korean dramas only last for one season. The only exceptions to this rule are series that continue on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. Having said that, it is quite improbable that this one will be renewed.

What happens at the conclusion of the intriguing show The Worst of Evil determines a lot. This assignment might be Jun-mo’s ticket to a promotion if he pulls it off. In all likelihood, he will participate in other missions of this kind. Given the way things concluded in the last episode, many are curious about the status of Eui-jeong’s relationship with Jun-mo.

Where to watch The Worst of Evil?

Viewers may catch up on all the episodes of The Worst of Evil by visiting Disney+, where they are presently accessible to watch. Disney+ will also host the premiere of Season 2 of The Worst of Evil.