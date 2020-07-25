TV series or music? Views on Vevo increase during the pandemic

Share it:

In the era of the Coronavirus pandemic, streaming platforms were stormed and the TV series, between recoveries and unpublished, became everyday life for many people forced to lockdown in their homes. However, music also recorded excellent ratings, as shown by the views on Vevo video clips.

The data seems to prove Vevo right, with the family viewing genre increased by over 45%, as well as the display of soundtracks increased by 28%.

The genre Family Viewing It comprising music and soundtracks for children, Christian music, Christmas music and the like.

Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution of Vevo, said:"Video content for families has always been an integral part of the Vevo catalog. We are fortunate to have TV content ratings that place 80% of our videos on TV-14 or higher. With families watching from home now more than ever, we are really pleased to see the videos of the world's biggest stars being a source of comfort, creativity and community during this time ".

The pandemic generated this strong appreciation for streaming platforms but in general it was foreseeable that in a period of isolation in their homes many people could take refuge in films, TV series and music videos.

