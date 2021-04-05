My Hero Academia: Shoto and Dabi side by side in this unreleased sketch by Horikoshi

While a violent battle raged between Pro Heroes and the Supernatural Liberation Front, the “War Arc” of My Hero Academia led readers to discover the truth about Dabi and his stormy past, closely linked to the Todoroki family.

On the occasion of the exhibition dedicated to My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi made one unpublished sketch that supports Shoto and Dabi, whose true identity is that of Toya Todorki, brother of Shoto and son of Endeavor. In the course of the next chapters of the manga, the two will be the protagonists of a fratricidal confrontation, but in the meantime, in the illustration, they keep an eye under the phrase “I’m watching you”.

This stunning artwork by Horikoshi will be part of the grandiose art show dedicated to My Hero Academia to be held in Tokyo in the spring and in Osaka during the year. “My Hero Academia, commonly known as ‘Hiroaka’, by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since 2014. This work, which has accumulated 50 million copies worldwide (as of April 2021), is investing not only Japan. It has been decided that the first original exhibition will be held in Tokyo in the spring of 2021 and Osaka in the summer of the same year“, reads the bio of the event.

Here is the data of My Hero Academia in detail, they are 50 million copies of the manga in circulation. Meanwhile, the anime has just returned with its fifth season. In the 5×02 episode of My Hero Academia Endeavor seems to pay homage to The Rock, here is the reaction of the web.