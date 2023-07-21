Love Syndrome Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

As one of the most talked-about phenomena, it stands to reason that everyone is interested in catching up on the most recent Asian BL drama. Recent years have seen a meteoric rise in this genre’s global fan base.

The number of people looking for the most recent information about this show is staggering. After seeing how successful this show was, the production company set out to discover others like it. Love Syndrome is a comparable show that has already aired the first 12 episodes of its first season. Everything the show has given its audience will be discussed in this piece. If you enjoyed the first film in the series and are looking forward to learning more about the sequel, keep reading to learn all the newest details.

Love Syndrome Season 2 Renewal Status

The renewal of Love Syndrome for a second season has not been officially announced. The romantic comedy has a developing fan base that awaits each new information with great anticipation. The show’s popularity stems from the charming protagonists, witty dialogue, and interesting storyline. The show’s founders, production company, and showrunners have all promised to keep fans informed, but no official announcement has yet been made.

They thanked the viewers for their patience and let them know that season two was well underway. To further whet viewers’ interest in the upcoming season, the writers have introduced some new characters as well as plot twists. The news of a second season of Love Syndrome would be met with considerable excitement by the show’s devoted fan base.

Love Syndrome Season 2 Release Date

Premiering on March 4, 2023, the first season of Love Syndrome will end on May 20, 2023. Since the series’ final episode has not yet aired, there are no specifics available on the show’s future or whether or not there will be a second season. There are no concrete plans for a sequel at this time, but if the show is greenlit before the end of the year, the Asian drama will likely take place in 2024 or 2025.

Love Syndrome Storyline

Love Syndrome focuses on Day and Itt, a couple whose lives are changed forever by a tragic event that befalls Day. Krist Perawat’s portrayal of Day, a young, upbeat man with a carefree lifestyle, is spot-on. His loved ones are completely committed to him.

Who is played by Singto Prachaya, is a reserved young man who has grown up and settled down to work as a nurse. He secretly has a huge crush on Day but has never told him about it. After a car accident one day, Day finds himself unable to recall recent events. When he wakes up in the hospital, he has no recollection of his past, especially his relationship with Itt.

He blames himself for the accident and feels terrible that he let Day be hurt. In an effort to make amends and show how much it cares for Day, it resolves to assist him in retrieving his lost memories. It’s there for Day as he works to recover his memories and adjust to his new life, providing comfort and trying to keep his emotions in check. Day’s forgetfulness leads to a lot of issues, including misunderstandings, confusion, and emotional instability. But the more time they spend together, the stronger their link and the more of a connection they feel.

Love Syndrome Cast and characters

Lee Long Shi as “Day” Rashifal Tharawat

Frank Thanatsaran Samthonglai as “Itt” Itthiphol Jaroennararat

Art Tinwiphat Khueankaew as Gear [Itt’s friend]

Rossi Nontakorn Chatchue as “Night” Sittiphol Tharawat

Kokliang Parinya Angsanan as Nik [Itt’s friend]

Tuss Thot Sawat Sign-up Neil as Neil [Day’s friend]

Non-Ratchanon Kanpiang as Mac [Itt’s high school friend]

Kartoon Taranpak as Meen

A Passin Reungwoot as Kamon

Nong Wasan Uttamayothin

Love Syndrome Season 2 Plot

If there is indeed a second season, then the narrative of Max and Lucas will continue. This is what we know about the second season’s plot. As time goes on, they may develop a deeper and more mutually comprehending connection. The show’s summary has not yet been revealed by the Officials, but we will update this post with any new information we receive.

Love Syndrome Season 2 Trailer

The preview for Season 2 of Love Syndrome is currently unavailable. Fans of romantic comedies may be dissatisfied. Those of you who can’t wait till the new season premiere may now view the official trailer.

Love Syndrome Rating

The positive reception from viewers is shown in The Love Syndrome Season 1’s 7.1/10 user rating, 8,724 total views, and 19 reviews on MyDramaList. It’s important to keep in mind that people have various opinions and that ratings may be subjective.

Where to watch Love Syndrome?

The show is currently airing on WeTV if you’re interested. The series is available for viewing on the service. The portal also features a vast library of TV episodes and films.