True Lies Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The original movie combined espionage thriller clichés with comedic elements and followed a federal operative who had to manage his personal and professional obligations. The screenplay was adapted by director James Cameron from the 1991 French comedy La Totale!, which starred el Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The movie was a commercial success, earning $378 million globally. It surpassed The Lion King & Forrest Gump to become the third-highest-grossing movie of the year. Also, due to its popularity, it received a 1995 Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.

Training Day and Rush Hour are two examples of the several TV shows that CBS has created over the past ten years that are based on motion pictures, and True Lies will carry on that legacy.

With a fresh take on one of the greatest action films ever made, the upcoming CBS TV series will see a new cast of actors bringing to life those unforgettable characters from James Cameron’s 1994 blockbuster of the same name, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger & Jamie Lee Curtis.

What perfect way to enlist your wife in your covert activities as a global spy than to spice up your marriage? True Lies, a James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger film from the 1990s, is currently the subject of a CBS television adaptation.

Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov appeared in the True Lies film adaptation. The action-comedy has been entertaining to watch and has a large following, even though both Cameron and Arnold had bigger blockbusters in the 1990s.

Based just on the 1991 French comedy film La Totale!, James Cameron created the 1994 American spy action comedy picture, True Lies.

As Harry Tasker, a U.S. government operative who tries to manage his dual life as a spy with his familial responsibilities, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Harry Tasker in the movie.

In supporting roles, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Art Malik, and Tia Carrere also make an appearance. True Lies was both the first significant production for both the visual effects studio Digital Domain, which Cameron co-founded and the initial Lightstorm Entertainment film to be distributed as part of Cameron’s multimillion-dollar production pact with 20th Century Fox. Moreover, it was the first $100 million movie.

Critics gave True Lies mainly good reviews, and it ended up earning $378 million at the box office worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing movie of 1994.

In recognition of her work, Curtis received both Saturn Award for Best Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, while Cameron received the Saturn Award for Outstanding Director. Also, it received seven Saturn Award nominations and nominations for Best Visual Effects just at Academy Awards and BAFTAs.

True Lies Release Date

On Wednesday, March 1, True Lies will debut on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In contrast to what was previously announced, CBS now plans to launch the show on Thursday, February 23, then shift it to what would be its regular time slot. Now that True Lies has been firmly established as a Wednesday program from the start, fans are no longer required to worry about every potential scheduling uncertainty.

True Lies Cast

Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, respectively, are stepping into Schwarzenegger and Curtis’s roles as Harry and Helen. Though he has previously starred in films including Day Shift, Stuber, and SEAL Team, Howey is most recognized for his role as Kevin Ball on the popular Showtime series Shameless.

Gonzaga most recently appeared as Nikki Ramos in the Disney Plus shows She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; past roles for Gonzaga include Kenan, Space Force, and Wrecked.

Additional regular cast members include Maria played by Erica Hernandez (Bridge and Tunnel), Gib played by Omar Miller (Ballers), Luther played by Mike O’Gorman (Vice Principals), Dana played by Annabella Didion (Outer Banks), and Jake played by Lucas Jaye (Fuller House). As Omega Sector Director Trilby, Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation) is slated to make a cameo appearance.

Tom Arnold, a cast member from the first season of True Lies, can be seen in the series teaser. It’s uncertain whether he’s portraying Gib once more.

True Lies Trailer

True Lies Plot

The Real Lies TV show’s idea is remarkably similar to the movie’s plot, however CBS explicitly mentions that program is “inspired” by James Cameron film, so don’t anticipate a storyline that is a carbon replica. Here is True Lies on CBS’s official plot summary:

“In True Lies, Helen Tasker, a language professor fed up with her daily routine, and Harry Tasker, a top-notch international spy for the US intel agency Omega Sector, are the two main characters. Helen is shocked to learn that her seemingly normal husband is going to lead an exceptional double life.

Helen joins Harry as well as his team of elite operatives after Omega recruits her after the secret is out and she wows everybody with her formidable skills. Together, they go on covert missions all around world and live thrilling lives full of danger and adventure while keeping their exploits a secret from their kids.

The Taskers’ emotionally detached marriage gains much-needed zing from their rekindled relationship, and Omega Sector’s top-secret atmosphere is upended. But as Harry points out, you may as well preserve the world for the people you love if you’re going to.”

The executive producer and writer of the pilot episode is Matt Nix, and the director and executive producer of the episode is Anthony Hemingway. Both Cameron and McG have agreed to serve as executive producers.

Aziz admits on the island that if the United States does not withdraw its soldiers from the Persian Gulf, he will blow up a nuclear bomb in the country. Harry receives a truth serum as well, allowing him to reveal to Helen his true profession. Helen is taken hostage, but Harry gets to escape.

Before finding out that Aziz is holding his daughter captive in Miami and trying to blow it up, he rescues her. Together with saving her, he kills Aziz and the remaining terrorists. Helen joins Harry as just an agent and goes along with him on his assignments once things have calmed down.

The tv show will probably stick to the same basic premise while emphasising Harry & Helen’s marriage more. An official trailer provides more details about what to anticipate from the programme. Harry invites Helen to travel to Paris with him on a project after she grows weary of his frequent absences.

He mistakenly reveals himself as just a spy while trying to conceal his true identity during an enemy onslaught. Helen consents to work alongside him as a spy despite her initial displeasure with his lies. This hints that the show will have a different approach to a plot than the movie and focus more on Harry couple Helen’s new life as spies.