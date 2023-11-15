Tower Of God Chapter 597 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Tower of God, Part 597 One of the names for this comic series is Kami no Tou.

Crunchyroll bought the rights to show the anime through its streaming site at the same time as it airs in Japan.

Tower of God, which was written and drawn by S.I.U., has been a hit with fans ever since it came out as a webtoon in Naver Webtoon in June 2010.

Fans are looking all over Reddit for spoilers, raw scans, release dates, as well as any other news they can find about the future Tower of God Chapter 597.

In the previous chapter, Lo Po Bia Elaine’s choice to follow the road of evil stunned fans and made them curious about what was going to happen next.

During a talk with Laura, Elaine asks for her advice on the matter and thinks about how she should react to the idea of begging him.

Tower of God Chapter 551 was supposed to come out on July 25, 2023, but unfortunately, the manga has been put on hold indefinitely because the author is sick.

For the past two years, SIU has been putting out new parts all the time. He clearly needs a break because of this.

Tower of God is a well-known manga with more than 500 episodes. Author SIU has put out 65 parts in a row, with no breaks.

Even though SIU said he was taking a break for good, he kept us up to date on the next episode of TOG.

People who read Tower of God Chapter 591 will find out what happened with the mysterious ship that showed up in Chapter 590.

That ship caused chaos and strong strikes, making it a big threat to even the most important people.

The chapter might go into more detail about what happened after this meeting, which could help explain where the ship came from and what it can do.

Also, things might change in the town, and the medical staff might have to deal with some unexpected events.

As readers eagerly await the next chapter, they may look forward to additional shocking discoveries and exciting scenes.

A second season of Tower of God is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. The series got a lot for praise when it first came out and is now one of the most praised dark fantasy Manhwa versions.

Tower Of God Chapter 597 Release Date

Everyone is anxiously awaiting for the Tower of God Chapter 597 release date. Fans are especially excited to find out when the new chapter of the manhwa is coming out so they can read about the emotional ups and downs of football in the next chapter’s story.

Tower of God Chapter 597 will come out on November 12, 2023. That’s good news. Tower of God will come out in different parts for the world at different times. Given the different time zones, this is when the release will happen.

Tower Of God Chapter 597 Trailer

Tower Of God Chapter 597 Plot

“The Second Thorn Fragment” was the name of Chapter 596 of The Tower of God. It was on the secret floor within the tower that Bam and Zahard continued their fight for the second piece of the thorn.

Zahard’s defense was impenetrable, but Bam tried to break through it by using the energy of the lives he had taken in in the spirit room.

Still, Zahard easily blocked his attacks and made fun of him for being weak and innocent.

It was revealed that Zahard knew everything about Bam’s past and his relationship via Arlene, who was his ex-girlfriend and Bam’s real mother.

He said that he killed the kidnapping of Bam and Arlene as he saw him as a threat to his power. As a punishment, he told Arlene that she would have to wander the tower aimlessly for all time.

Zahard also said that he tricked Rachel into abandoning Bam and taking him to the tower so that he could kill him again.

He said that he gave Rachel the key to the hidden level and utilized her to get Bam to join his plan.

Bam was shocked and angry when Zahard told him something extremely shocking. He went up to Rachel and asked her if what’s Zahard had said was really true.

Rachel revealed that she was working with Zahard and was very angry at Bam for keeping her from seeing the stars, which had been her lifelong dream.

She admitted that her main goal was to kill Bam and take over his role of the tower’s hero.

Bam then attacked Zahard because he had Rachel in his arms and was using her as a shield.

He made clear that he would kill Rachel if Bam didn’t give him the second thorny shard and give in.

Zahard told Bam that he would spare his life if he did what he was told, but that he would have to suffer forever.

Even though Rachel had betrayed him and Zahard was mean, Bam wasn’t sure if he should fight Zahard.

He had clear memories from Rachel being his only friend and teacher in the dark cave he had called home, and he still held on to the dream of seeing the stars with her.

He thought about whether they could fix their relationship and enjoy being with each other again.

The story ended with a problem that wasn’t solved: Bam had to make a tough choice: should he fight Zahard or save Rachel?

When you get to the top, everything is going to be yours. Above the tower, everything in the world is real, and you can have it all.

You can turn into a god. These are the beginning and end of Rachel’s life. Rachel climbed the tower to see the stars. Bam, the boy who only wanted her, was her everything.

In the 588th chapter of Tower of God, the main characters are getting set for a bloody fight.

People are on the edge of their seats because it was just recently revealed that Bam has gotten his memories back and is now fully aware about his great strength and potential.