The Gryphon (Der Greif) is a teen-oriented German program based on a novel by Wolfgang Hohlbein. The teaser for the resultant Prime Video program is full of spooky monsters and adolescents in danger, making it appear like something you’d receive if Guillermo del Toro had developed Stranger Things instead of Pan’s Labyrinth.

Despite Prime Video’s lackluster promotion in English, fantasy lovers should definitely check out The Gryphon because of the film’s exciting trailer and amazing creature design. The release date, streaming options, trailer availability, and cast of The Gryphon are all included below in case you’re interested in giving it a go.

Where to watch The Gryphon?

The whole first season of The Gryphon is now streaming in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.

The Gryphon Cast

Sabine Timoteo as Petra

Flora Li Thiemann as Sara

Yuri Völsch as Ben

Samirah Breuer as Maya

Thorsten Merten as Dr. Peters

Paul Schröder as Yezariael

Ashton Arbab as Memo

Yerman Gur as Saim

Sebi Jaeger as Demia

Golo Euler as Karl

Theo Trebs as Thomas

Armin Rohde as Kommissar Bräker

Michel Hoppe as Young Mark

Jakob Jasper Fliess as Tanis

The Gryphon Plot

Three outcasts The fascinating planet The Black Tower is discovered by Mark, Memo, and Becky, where the Gryphon, a planet-devouring monster, cruelly subjugates all living species. Only Mark has a chance of beating it. But he has no interest in playing the role of a hero. He already has plenty on his plate with first love, tantrums, and school. It’s not possible to fight creatures. However, the group must go into this fascinating realm and confront the risk when Mark’s brother Thomas goes missing.

The Gryphon Ending

There’s a fascinating twist at the end of the first season of The Gryphon. Motivated by his family’s history, Mark purchases the Lot, a curious chain and spear hybrid, to add to his collection of unusual tools. His command of the weapon, reminiscent of Scorpion in the popular video game series Mortal Kombat, is mesmerizing.

Mark shows his grit and will by inflicting a serious wound on the Gryphon in its mighty stone-dragon form. He performs a heroic rescue of his brother Thomas, and the two of them use a portal to leave the fantasy world. When they go back to the actual world, they will find something really exciting. The people closest to Mark have come to realize that he is not losing touch with reality.

Some of his friends and acquaintances have even gone through the portal with him, seeing the unearthly region firsthand. Mark and Becky’s budding relationship adds a touch of pathos and sweetness to the story as it unfolds. But the thrilling climax is set in motion when their friend Ben stealthily disappears with Lot.

This reckless move, unbeknownst to him, activates the portal at the Marten Church, ensnaring their buddy Maya and taking her to the mysterious Black Tower. Unfortunately, Maya’s prior experience with one of the spider-like animals had already left her with injuries.

It’s vital to remember that Ben has no idea how much danger he’s putting himself and his friends in. Mark really needs the Lot to aid in his continuing progress, but the Gryphon’s powerful Horned Ones will have unrivaled control and supremacy once they get the weapon and the imprisoned youths.

The Gryphon Episodes

Episode 1: A Remedy for Bad Times

Episode 2: None of My Business

Episode 3: F***ing Superhero

Episode 4: Easy Peasy

Episode 5: He’s Ready

Episode 6: Feel Your Hatred!

The Gryphon Trailer

The Gryphon has a trailer out now that offers us a fantastic look at the concert and has a somber cover of Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden. In this preview, you’ll get to know the main players, their high school, the monster companions they’ll learn to live with, the environment they’ll explore, and the Gryphon itself.

The Gryphon Review

This show has a great idea. It reminds me of Stephen King’s novels, including The Talisman and his most recent novel, Fairy Tale, in which young characters go on missions in other dimensions. I haven’t read the book, so I can’t say whether or not it’s on par with King’s other works, but whatever it is, something was lost in the adaptation to the big screen since it doesn’t inspire awe.

The fact that Mark explores a world so close to our own is the greatest concern. Mark travels across unremarkable landscapes, with the exception of one with a massive tower dominating the scene.

The series gets off to a great start with Mark learning about his sinister family history and taking his first courageous steps into the Black Tower’s domain. As Mark’s companion Memo (Zoran Pingel) follows him into this parallel universe and is stranded there, the story maintains its interest.

If a second season is approved, there is the possibility for growth despite the story’s shortcomings. Since Mark’s journey doesn’t stop at the conclusion of Season 1, there’s room for something far more spectacular and otherworldly than what we’ve seen so far. However, there is a potential that the cliffhanger at the conclusion of this first season may not be addressed, since our streaming platforms have a tendency to kill programs before they have established their feet.

The Gryphon: Will there be a Season 2?

There is no word yet on whether or not The Gryphon will return for a second season. Several Amazon Original programs on Prime Video have been recently terminated after a single season. Many fans of Night Sky, Paper Girl, and Three Pines will be shocked to learn this.

So, there is a possibility The Gryphon won’t receive a second season, despite the fact that it has an excellent 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Gryphon has been called a limited series by several reviewers, although Amazon Prime has not yet confirmed a second season. Fans should not despair; the conclusion of this series leaves Mark’s journey open for a potential continuation. It would surprise me if there wasn’t a second season, considering how the first one ended.