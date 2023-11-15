Oshi No Ko Chapter 132 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans haven’t been able to read the newest part of Oshi No Ko since last week. There was news that the book would be taking a month-long break as soon to be the chapter came out.

The chapter left fans in a state for limbo because the story could go in a different direction at any time.

We’ve seen that Miyako Saito served as the chapter’s main subject so far. This was the initial time she talked about how she got into Tokyo’s nightlife. It was after she graduated that she was at best weak and alone.

We've seen that Miyako Saito served as the chapter's main subject so far.

This was the very first time she talked about how she got into Tokyo’s nightlife. It was after she graduated that she was at best weak and alone. Here’s everything you need to know about Oshi No Ko Chapter 126’s return.

There have been a lot of arcs in Oshi No Ko so far, and the ninth one is now here. It’s called Movie, which is a good name for it. This is about how the documentary film 15 Year Lie was made.

This not only shows the famous actor Yura Katayose, yet it also shows the audition over the part of Ai Hoshino. There is a lot of life-like action in this book, and the characters also grow a lot.

People who love “Oshi no Ko” should get ready to be amazed again when the next amazing story, story 125, comes out.

This psychological puzzle manga, written by Aka, has become very popular thanks to its interesting plot and memorable characters.

Thank goodness Ichigo is back because now Miyako doesn’t have to worry so much about Ruby’s future.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 132 Release Date

On November 22, 2023, Chapter 132 of Oshi No Ko will be released. As of this very date, fans of this well-known comic book series are able to look forward for the next part of the tale. Now that things are getting exciting, the characters’ trips are getting becoming increasingly interesting.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 132 Trailer

Oshi No Ko Chapter 132 Plot

Along with more shooting for the movie “15 Year Lie,” we learn more about Ai’s family history, especially about her mom, Ayumi Hoshino.

This turns into a tense confrontation because she is Aqua’s grandma, but it gives us useful information about how hard it is for Ai to grow up.

Ayumi was seeing someone else when Ai saw her. She was so pretty that the man was interested in her as a child.

Ayumi became jealous and angry at Ai because of this, and it even caused problems in Ai and her love partners.

Unfortunately, Ayumi was split from her daughter and will never be able to see her again after her other bad habits, like stealing, were found out.

As for Aqua, Ayumi thinks she should give as much to the movie as he wants and that no sum of money could make up for her mistake.

In later chapters, it will be interesting to see if Akane really does show up right now to get Aqua and tell him that her presence is there to keep him from going too far.

It was in Oshi no Ko chapter 131, called “Atonement,” that Ai talked about her past and how she became a hero.

Ai got sick of living in a facility and chose to run away to Tokyo in order to find work.

At that time, she met Ichigo, who told her he wanted to recruit her for B-Komachi.

Ichigo had to shell out a woman who worked at Ai’s business a lot of money to become her backer so that this could happen.

Aqua got into a fight with his grandma, Ayumi Hoshino, in a later chapter. Ayumi said she loved her daughter, but she had to keep her distance from her because she was jealous.

When Ai was eight or nine years old, her ex-boyfriend became interested in her in a special way. This made Ayumi jealous of her daughter while she was mad at the man.

So, she told Aqua how grateful she was because she didn’t think she deserved to meet her own child.

When Ichigo comes back in Chapter 124, he was devastated after Ai’s death, but his return gives Ruby and Miyako new hope and support.

As Ruby spends time alongside Aqua (Gorou), her happiness is clear. The chapter leaves us wondering about Aqua’s promises and how his friendship with Ruby will grow.

But even during the happy times, Ruby’s duties as an upcoming top star come back to the fore, making Ichigo’s presence essential for helping and guiding her, just like he did with Ai.

For fans who want to keep up with “Oshi no Ko,” Chapter 125 and earlier chapters can be read for free in English on Manga Plus. If you like Japanese in its raw form, Young Jump was the place to follow.

Because of its interesting plot and well-developed characters, “Oshi no Ko” is still a must-read for people who like psychological puzzles and interesting stories.