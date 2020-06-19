Tokyo Revengers, Ken Wakui's award-winning shonen manga will receive an anime adaptation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Revenge is a dish that should be served cold, but in the case of Tokyo Revengers the wait was starting to be a little too long. Fortunately, a few minutes ago it was confirmed that Ken Wakui's revenge-shonen will receive an anime adaptation in 2021, and that new details will be revealed on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

For the uninitiated, the story follows the adventures of Takemichi Hanagaki, an unemployed 26 year old who on a day like many others discovers that Hinata Tachibana, his ex-girlfriend, she was killed by a group of criminals known by the name Tokyo Manji Gang. Takemichi's life is a disaster: he lives in a precarious situation, with a job that does not satisfy him and a dangerous house. Suddenly, however, the boy is teleported 12 years back in time, more precisely in the period in which he was in middle school. With a new chance to redeem himself, Hanagaki decides that he will save his girlfriend by reaching the top of the Tokyo Manji Gang to eliminate them all permanently.

The work, whose first Volume was released in March 2017, won the title of "Best Shonen Series" at the 2020 Kodansha Manga Awards, despite competition from Spy x Family, Vita da Slime and Smile Down the Runway, and the acquisition of licenses for a live-action film adaptation has recently been confirmed. With 17 volumes published and approximately 4 million copies sold (source to be confirmed), Tokyo Revengers is one of the most loved series by the Japanese public in the past three years.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this anime when it comes out in 2021? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!