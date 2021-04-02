Love After World Domination, official: Noda’s romcom will receive an anime adaptation

Love After World Domination, the excellent romantic comedy written by Hiroshi Noda and illustrated by Takahiro Wakamatsu, will soon receive an anime adaptation as announced a few moments ago by Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Magazine. The series has been in production for several months, and the official announcement with all the details is scheduled for April 6.

For those unfamiliar with the manga, remember that Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de (lit. Love After World Domination) is a serialized work on the pages of Monthly Shonen Magazine since October 2019 and currently in progress with 3 volumes and 16 chapters published. At the moment the material available is just enough to make a first season from a cour, so it’s hard to think the series will be out by the end of 2021.

Love After World Domination tells the relationship between Desumi Magahara, the warrior of an organization that aims to conquer the world, and Fudo Akawa, leader of a team that aims to capture it to prevent the conquest of the planet. The series has a strong comedy component and ecchi scenes, and shows the romantic dates between the two as they try to escape the eyes of their respective organizations.

Waiting to find out more information on the anime, we remind you that spring 2021 will be full of romantic comedies, among which Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san and Higehiro stand out.