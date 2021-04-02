TOHO animation presents a trailer for the movie Belle

A recent update posted by TOHO animation presents us with a promotional video for the film Belle from Studio ChizuThey also confirm that its premiere is scheduled for the month of July in Japanese theaters.

The film marks the 10th anniversary of Studio Chizu, and it will take us to a virtual world called “U” which is constantly evolving. Suzu, a 17-year-old high school student who lost her mother at a young age due to an accident, and now lives in a rural town with her father has joined this virtual world and has attracted everyone’s attention through his song, there he meets a mysterious dragon-shaped creature. Involving ourselves with themes such as maturity, family, friendship and an exploration of modern society through the director’s own experiences.

As if that were not enough, a couple of designs of the protagonist have also been revealed Belle performed by Jin Kim, who has collaborated in animated projects such as Frozen, Moana and Big Hero 6, where we can see a very marked style.

The movie Belle, will be presented in Japan under the name Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime, this has had Mamoru Hosoda for the scripts, direction and original concept.