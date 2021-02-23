Tokyo Mew Mew New anime reveals new visual

During the live broadcast titled “Tokyo Mew Mew New Anime News & Cast Unit Unveiling Online Event ‘1st MEW▽ting“, It was revealed that the anime Tokyo Mew Mew New, the new animation project of the franchise Tokyo Mew Mew, has dated its Japanese premiere to 2022. The press release also revealed a new visual and production team.

As part of the 20th anniversary of the manga written by Reiko Yoshida and illustrated by Ten Hundred, Tokyo Mew Mew, as well as the 65th anniversary of the magazine Nakayoshi from the publisher Kodansha, the new animation project was announced in April 2020.

Cast of you

Yuuki Tenma like Ichigo.

like Ichigo. Mirai Hinata como Mint Aizawa.

como Mint Aizawa. Ryouko Jun como Lettuce Midorikawa.

como Lettuce Midorikawa. Rian Toda como Pudding Fong.

como Pudding Fong. Momoka Ishii como Zakuro Fujiwara.

Production team

Takahiro Natori (Aria the Twilight, Cannon Busters) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios Yumeta Company In collaboration with Graphinica .

(Aria the Twilight, Cannon Busters) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios In collaboration with . Yuka Yamada (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon, Bungaku Shoujo, Neo Angelique Abyss) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon, Bungaku Shoujo, Neo Angelique Abyss) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Satoshi Ishino (Date A Live) is in charge of character design.

The five voice actresses of this new animation project are also making up the musical unit Smewthie, which will release its first single digitally on March 22 in Japan.

Synopsis of Tokyo Mew Mew

The story centers on Ichigo Momomiya, who was hoping that her date with her love interest, Masaya Aoyama, would end romantically instead of being knocked unconscious after seeing a cat enter her body. Things get weirder when the next day he discovers that he has started exhibiting feline instincts and habits. Finally, when Masaya is attacked by a monster, she discovers that she can turn into a magical girl with cat ears, named Mew Ichigo. After this, Ichigo discovers that, together with other girls just like her, they must defend the planet from an imminent threat.

