A new trailer for the Oshiete Hokusai anime revealed!

From the official website for the anime Oshiete Hokusai !: The Animation (Teach Me, Hokusai!) A new promotional video has been published, which reminds us that its premiere has been scheduled for March 7.

In a past update we were presented with an extract from the opening, which will be named “Tenkorin no Fear”, For the choirs of this theme we have had members of the cast Azumi Waki (Tenkorin) Y Katsuyuki Konishi (Raijin), the rock band CHAI he specifically wrote the song for the anime and performs the song.

The anime will be premiering on various digital platforms, although it is unknown if it will reach any Latin American.

The ending will be named “Oshiete Hokusai!“This being specifically created for anime by the rap group POP and the band YMCK.

This comic project will arrive as a series of short episodes and introduces us to Tenkorin Okakura, a girl who wants to become an artist, but finds it hard to practice, that is why during a dream with Raijin, the god of painting, she asks him for help. to make his wish come true and this grants him the ability to speak with great historical artists for help.

The announced cast is:

Azumi Waki ​​como Tenkorin Okakura

Katsuyuki Konishi como Raijin

Yuuki Wakai como Kanon Kano

Naoto Iwakiri He is the creator of the play, which was published on the page “Cakes” in 2016 and will also direct the anime, which will have a series of 10 chapters of 10 minutes.