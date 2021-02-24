Netflix partners with WIT Studio to support anime art

Netflix continues to invest in anime and this time announces the alliance with WIT Studio to collaborate in the launch of the WIT Animator Academy, a six-month training program for animators by the Japanese Animation Studio and Animation Center Sasayuri. Starting next April, Netflix will support this initiative by offering advice for the curriculum developed by Sasayuri.

In addition, the platform will financially help about ten candidates, covering their tuition and living expenses throughout the program. In this way, students can focus 100% on this highly personalized and powerful training program. Graduates will continue to work on projects of WIT Studio, including original anime by Netflix.

I am delighted that Hitomi Tateno from Sasayuri is one of the lead teachers. Tateno has nearly 30 years of experience reviewing animations at the renowned Studio Ghibli, and has supervised such films as My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. The program will also invite veteran animators from WIT Studio to advise budding animators. We hope to create a fruitful cycle of connections and support the best new professionals, in whose hands will be the future of anime..