“To the true Pumas fan”: this was the emotional letter of Alfredo Saldívar to bid farewell to the university students

Alfredo Saldivar wrote a farewell letter from the Pumas (Photo: Diego Simón Sánchez / Cuartoscuro)

After two decades in Pumas from UNAM, Alfredo Saldívar he said goodbye to the club. With emotional words, the archer said goodbye to the one who called the “True Pumas fan”.

Through his Instagram account, the goalkeeper wrote a few words for the followers who always supported him. "For all of them and only them I want to thank with all my heart and with the utmost sincerity the having been part of 20 years in the institution ”he expressed.

"It is worth thinking and writing my thanks and best wishes to you and to the people who love the club, who make the club work and who want every second that goes well, no matter how or with whom, it does not matter the way, and it does not matter to suffer or to enjoy like that you live, that's the way life is and that's how you want a Club ”added the Mexican.

The goalkeeper has been in the club for 20 years from the basic forces (Photo: Graciela López / Cuartoscuro)

He explained what his feeling was like within the institution, in good times and bad. "Few will understand what is lived day by day within each facility, of each training, of each talk, of each anger and of each joy, of good and bad days as people, not only as professionals ”, he pointed out.

"Pumas is loved for what he teaches you And for what he transmits since you reach the age of 11, not for what they tell you or for what you take at times!, said the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

He recalled that the formation of the Pumas is important for both the professional and individual spheres. "They give you the basis to develop as an individual and that the child they register since childhood is happy doing what he does and what he dreams and not what they want to impose on him, ”he clarified.

Saldivar called the “true Pumas fan” (Photo: Pumas / Cuartoscuro)

"There will be one and many ways to learn to love Pumas, That was mine, the one that touched me and the one that I am going to carry until I die. Each one Be happy. Happy people, happy thoughts, ”said Saldívar.

Finally, with a Goya, the classic university club, he announced his farewell to the Pumas. "Today ends my cycle at the institution and I cannot stop thanking every person that during these 20 years We lived together and we saw each other go by and say hello. To each honest person who forms and was part of the club, thank you ”, he concluded.

And it is that Saldívar had a difficult relationship with the auriazul fans. Despite 10 years of defending the goal in the first division, the goalkeeper was harshly criticized for his mistakes under the three poles.

The cats said goodbye to the player through their social networks (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

Even so, the cats said goodbye to the player through their social networks. "It has been more than 20 years with us, Cantera will always be your home, Pollo!", indicated the institution.

The entire career of Saldívar was part of the Pumas and went through the different categories of the club's football training. He debuted in the first division in the duel against Rayados de Monterrey on Saturday, August 14, 2010.

Since the Closing 2017 it was made of the ownership in the university goal. In these last seven tournaments he added more than a thousand minutes in each campaign, except in Closing 2020, which ended early due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Although the official destination of the goalkeeper is not known, everything seems to indicate that the Red Devils of Toluca will be his new home. In his place would come the veteran goalkeeper, Alfredo Talavera, who belongs to the choriceros.

