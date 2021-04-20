new design, M1 processor, 24-inch screen, colors and more news

Apple just launched the new iMac 2021, with a new design, Apple Silicon processor, tons of colors and much more news. It’s an unexpected release that breaks the decade without announcing a redesign of Apple’s quintessential desktop computer. We are facing a revolutionary team for the company.

New iMac 2021: Design Above All

In a keynote full of news, Apple has had time to present the new AirTags, a new iPad Pro and even a new Apple TV, all together with the new iMac 2021. The team launches a new design, where the screen stands out for being a kind of iPad Pro embedded in a base similar to the XDR Display of the Mac Pro. It is a clear inspiration for the most popular desktop computer of the brand.

The iMac profile it is really impressive for its thinness. Of course, it maintains a certain continuity with the previous generation, having a “chin” under the screen. Something very characteristic of the iMac.

What we will first see about new iMac are the colors. Where we see that these iMac come in seven colors: blue, purple, red, orange, yellow and green. The same as the apple in the original Apple logo.

M1 processor and numerous internal innovations

Apple has explained that it has not been able to change the design of the iMac because its internal components did not allow it. The older generation had pieces and pieces too big as for the design that the company wanted.

Thanks to the M1, the processor created by Apple for their Macs, they have been able to reduce their internal components forever. And with it has come a thinness never seen in a desktop computer as capable as this.

The fans built into the computer are minimal. As can be seen in the image above, the space occupied by the parts that make up the new iMac 2021 They are very small. But the fans are tiny, so small that it seems unrealistic to integrate them into a computer with these characteristics. The technical improvements in the M1 of the new iMac 2021 are the following:

85% more powerful CPU than the previous generation.

GPU up to twice as powerful.

Up to three times faster machine learning app execution.

24-inch screen, reduced bezels and more improvements

The screen of this new iMac 2021 is 24 inchesalthough it’s actually 23.5 inches. At the moment, it is the only new model that we have seen, leaving a model with a greater diagonal in the air, but that we hope to see in the future. This model comes to replace the one that until now occupied Apple with the 21.5 inches.

The screen resolution is 4,480x 2,520 pixels for a total of 11.3 million pixels. Apple calls it a 4.5K screen, with a resolution slightly higher than the 4K of the previous generation. The rest of the specifications are True Tone, P3 color gamut and 500 nits of maximum brightness. It also has an anti-glare film that covers the screen.

The screen has reduced its top and side frames considerably, keeping the chin so characteristic of the iMac. At the top we will see a 1080p FaceTime camera, the best quality on a Mac according to Apple. Rounding out the proposal are studio-quality microphones and six speakers for the entire team.

New iMac 2021: release date and price

The new iMac 2021 adds a next-generation power connector, which plugs into the computer magnetically. Touch ID comes to the iMac thanks to nuevo Magic Keyboard, which embeds this function in one of its keys. This keyboard is color-matched to the iMac, as does the new Magic Mouse.

The price of the new 24-inch 2021 iMac It starts in three models, distributed as follows:

24-inch iMac, 8 CPU cores and 7 GPU cores and 256GB for 1,449 euros.

24-inch iMac, 8 CPU cores and 8 GPU cores and 256GB for 1,669 euros.

24-inch iMac, 8 CPU cores and 8 GPU cores and 512GB for 1,899 euros.

The new iMac 2021 can be reserved from April 30 and the first shipments will arrive the second half of May.