Keynote on April 20: Siri reveals a possible date of the presentation of the new iPads

It seems that Siri knows about Apple’s plans better than many of us, because after asking the assistant for “Apple event” he answers that will take place next April 20 at Apple Park. An event in which we await the presentation of new iPad Pro, as well as possibly other accessories and products such as AirTags.

An event with long-awaited news

As collected in MacRumors, if we ask our assistant, in English, “When is the next Apple Event”, Siri replies that this will take place on April 20 and that we can get all the details at apple.com

From Applesfera we have been able to confirm that Siri, indeed, answers with this information when we ask about the next Apple event. It should be noted that this information, although it seems official, has not been confirmed by the company and it could vary.

Siri does not give us more details about the information that we can see on the Apple website, but it is to be expected that if this is the date chosen for the keynote for the presentation of the new iPad Pro, we will receive the invitations soon. Apple normally ships them the week before the event, so they would be there by the time they arrive.

There are many news that are rumored for this announcement. Mainly we hope the renewal of the iPad Pro that, in its larger model, would use a mini-LED screen, but we can also see news in the iPad, as well as in the iPad mini. We have also heard rumors of the presentation of a new Apple TV, as well as the long-awaited AirTags that, after opening the service to third parties, have a free pass for their arrival.