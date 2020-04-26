Share it:

Thor: Love and Thunder release date moves up

Last year in 2019 Marvel Cinematic Studios has announced the release date of Thor part 4, Love and Thunder. Last year they have announced at San Diego Comic-con, with Taika Waititis’ follow up. At that time they confirm the Thor Ragnarok with the upcoming Phase 4 marvel superhero. Now, they set to release 2 or 3 months late the next part of the Thor: Love and Thunder.

A few weeks ago Hollywood had to reshuffle their calendar due to coronavirus outbreak. At that time Marvel had reshuffled their Phase 4 calendar. Before one year, Marvel has announced the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder, and it was November 2021, now it was changed.

Thor: Love and Thunder move out from the November 2021 Calendar and now they get the New Release date, February 18, 2022. For the next Installment of Thor and Marvel Studios Fans have to wait for more than 3 months. Some of the movies are on the list of preponed releasing.

Marvel Studios and Disney have more plans about the releasing dates of movies. The updated Phase 4 MSU releases Schedule today, so they plan one more change in Thor: Love and Thunder release date. 18 February 2022 was confirmed, now they want to release Thor Love and Thunder on 11 February 2022. They set the calendar one week ago then confirmed the date.

Third Time, Thor: Love and Thunder changed the release date and it is a surprise factor. Moving up in the calendar for one week earlier doesn’t impact much on Thor: Love and Thunder but it will impact another movie release. Thor is popular and it has a separate fan base, so makers have to plan carefully for Thor Like movie release date.

Change in the release date of the Thor had an impact of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness. The sequel of Doctor Strange has to wait for three months. Now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have to wait until March 2022. So as per that news, there is a gap between Thor and Doctor Strange is now six weeks, earlier it was five weeks.

There is no guarantee to stick with the same release date, the date might change later. There is a change of Swapping Thor 4 and Doctor Strange 2 release date. Hemsworth and Waititis always share some interesting and teasing news about the upcoming part. Once Waititis said in the post that Thor 4 will release sooner than before on his social media handle.

