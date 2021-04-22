This wireless charger from Belkin can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, and is on Amazon at 73.09 euros

Everything indicates that wireless charging will be the main method to recharge the iPhone battery in a future that does not seem to be too distant. Is Belkin Boost UP Wireless Charging Pad You can recharge the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, and on Amazon it is on sale at one of its lowest prices, for 73.09 euros.

With a recommended retail price of 119.99 euros, the Belkin Boost UP wireless charging base is on sale at Amazon for 73.09 euros, one of its lowest prices on the platform, making it a good option to recharge many devices from the same place without resorting to several cables and chargers.





This wireless charging base is a very interesting accessory for users who have an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods that support wireless charging, since from the same peripheral they can recharge their batteries every night or when they need it. The iPhone recharges at 7.5W, while the Apple Watch does it at 5W.

With a minimalist and very elegant design, it is compatible with iPhones with lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm thick, not being compatible with metal cases. It has an LED that confirms that the smartphone is aligned and charging correctly, and a guarantee of 2,000 euros in case the devices are damaged when correctly connected to the base.

