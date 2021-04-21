Improve your home internet coverage with the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro for less than 10 euros on Amazon, minimum price!

If you have problems with your home internet and it does not get as well as it should to your smart TV or your work area, the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro repeater / extender returns to its lowest price on Amazon: 9.90 euros with free shipping if you are from Prime.





The recommended retail price of this device is 15.99 euros, although it is relatively common to find it for a couple of euros less. From time to time it even drops below 10 euros, as it happens today in Amazo, where it is available for 9.90 euros.

Xiaomi MI WiFi Range Extender Pro repeater * 300mbps Repeater * up to 64 devices * Two powerful external antennas * Plug and play

The Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro is a compact, affordable and easy-to-use solution to amplify Wi-Fi coverage. You only have to connect it to a socket so that, in the most favorable conditions, it reaches a data transfer speed up to 300 Mbps. You can manage and configure it from the app.

It has two external antennas that allow increasing the range, which according to the firm allows to achieve a coverage of between 80 to 150 square meters.

