Microsoft Office 365 has recently been making waves in both large and small businesses. A recent trend is for companies to adopt the idea of ​​using cloud-based platform services to increase business productivity at flexible and predictable costs.

Approximately 80% of Fortune 500 companies have already migrated their business data to Office 365, and start-ups and midsize businesses are now following this trend. Small businesses are beginning to implement Microsoft’s productivity suite in their day-to-day operations and use tools to meet specific, ever-changing business needs.



What all benefits do Office 365 Migrations bring for your business?

When you migrate to Office 365, it helps your business in many ways. Moving your business to Office 365 introduces several new tools and product updates, paving the way for new workflows and routines. Above all, it allows you to rethink your productivity.

Cost savings are often cited as the number one reason to move to Office 365, and for good reason, but if you’re considering leaping forward in Office 365, you’re in favor of Microsoft’s cloud-based services. There are many other discussions.



Top 3 reasons for Office 365 Migration:

Gain certainty over costs upfront

With a fixed-price Office 365 subscription plan, you can be confident about your software costs and budget for your business without the hidden money pitfalls. Another great thing about Office 365: Microsoft seamlessly manages all upgrades and new feature deployments, so you don’t have to fall asleep on the expensive migration projects that are routinely implemented in the Microsoft ecosystem.

To realistically calculate the cost savings of migrating to Office 365, you need to fully understand the cost of your current on-premises IT infrastructure. Put it in the numbers, compare the cost breakdown to the future Office 365 situation, and compare your spending. If you cannot provide a detailed cost model, you can always use a common industry cost model to derive current and future cost estimates.



Keep your business agile

Office365 helps in Rapidly scaling up (or down) as your business needs change becomes easier as you move to the cloud. Depending on your needs, Office 365 makes it easy for IT to grow the number of licenses required for core productivity, communication, and collaboration without disrupting business agility.

Enhance organizational communication

There are numerous ways to collaborate and communicate with Office 365. This suite includes various tools such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Yammer, Office Groups, Skype for Business, Office Video, OneDrive for Business, and more. You can leverage these tools to improve communication flows and foster a collaborative culture for your employees. It is easier for employees to work on their Citrix Virtual Workspace simultaneously on a single file as it provides virtual desktop services and also, they can seamlessly share ideas and files across teams, departments, tools, and devices.

Conclusion:

Migrate to Office 365 to increase business productivity, improve collaboration, seamlessly share information with partners, and improve your innovation cycle.