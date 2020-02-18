This was the birthday party that Chabelo made his wife

Share it:

Who had a great time having reached 85 years of age is Xavier López Chabelo, who had a very pleasant afternoon with several celebrities and is that in the comfort of his home, his wife Teresita Miranda, made a party birthday.

It was the producer Carla Estrada, and Raquel Bigorra, some of the guests of the eternal child who looked very elegant with a white guayabera, to celebrate her anniversary.

"Happy birthday Xavier Lopez Chabelo, what a delicious Cuban food, thank you Teresita for inviting us to share great moments with you !!!, Carla wrote in some photos that she uploaded on her Instagram.

But that was not all because a huge star piñata was waiting for him in the courtyard of his residence, in addition to a delicious fondant cake with a figure of his character from Chabelo which had a colorful overalls.

Meanwhile, congratulations continue for Chabelo, as the personal Instagram account was filled with compliments and congratulations to one of the most popular children's drivers on the small screen, as it has tremendous legacy.

Chabelo with your guests / Instagram



"Congratulations Chabelo and we go for more years", "My beautiful Chabelo. God bless you always", "Congratulations cuate", they wrote to Chabelo.

It is worth mentioning that Chabelo has become a very famous character in social networks due to the age of his constant appearances in his missing program En Familia Con Chabelo, for years they have become an eternal character.