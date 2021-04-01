Everyeye is looking for new presenters or presenters for the Twitch channel

With the aim of expanding the editorial staff and programming of its Twitch channel, Everyeye.it is looking for a professional figure who can play the multiple role of presenter (or presenter), content creator, enthusiast (or passionate) of one of these worlds: videogame, cinema and TV series, technology.

The goal is to integrate the candidate in the editorial staff of Everyeye. Availability is required to go to the office in Milan (Navigli area) on a regular basis. Residence or domicile in the area of ​​Milan and surroundings is therefore required. The main task will be the conduct of live broadcasts, in front of a virtual audience with which to relate continuously. The collaboration is paid, the economic details discussed during the application phase.

Availability is required to write and record informative videos on current events and analysis on current trends.

Applications must be sent to the address:

job[email protected]

They will have to contain an updated CV, photo of the candidate, material to view (video or live test) per analyze your skills. After an initial selection process, a live interview will be required, in full compliance with the health regulations in force, and a field test.

Skills required: excellent knowledge of the videogame and / or cinema market and / or seriality, and / or technology. Good language and dialectic properties, good competence in the elaboration of a critical text and attention to form, good ability to relate to work in a team and team spirit.

Knowledge of the main video editing suites is welcome, knowledge of streaming programs (such as OBS or Vmix), knowledge of Twitch dynamics and more generally of social networks.