         'This shit surpasses me' trailer: Netflix series looks like 'Carrie' inside a John Hughes movie

February 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Sophia Lillis, the one that was Beverly in the adaptation of 'IT' (2017-2019) of Andy Muschietti appears, as in that one, completely full of blood, running in the middle of a deserted street, in the trailer of 'This shit surpasses me' (i'm not Okay With This, 2020) to introduce a much kinder tone in the rest of the trailer, which looks like a Netflix's new teenage title, until the young woman begins to experience paranormal powers.

'Carrie' + 'The girl in pink'

Something that, in addition to the bloodbath, has in common with 'Carrie', another young teenager who does not get along with her mother and who discovers that she has telekinetic powers, a constant typical of the work of Stephen King. 'This shit surpasses me'is based on a graphic novel of Charles Forsman and has been directed by Jonathan Entwistle, responsible 'The End of the F *** ing World'.


'Item. Chapter 2 ': 27 winks, tributes and details to thoroughly enjoy Stephen King's adaptation

Sophia Lillis, you are here again with Wyatt Oleff, the Stan of 'Item', which here makes a very different character, but also called Stanley. In addition, the producers of 'Stranger Things', Dan Cohen and Shawn Levy, have also been part of the production in collaboration with 21 laps.

Stammer

In the synopsis it is reported that ""Sidney, a detached 15-year-old girl who keeps many secrets, including the fact that she is in love with her best friend, has trouble overcoming her father's death, and has super powers that she seems unable to control"The series will consist of eight 30 minute episodes, and together with Lillis and Oleff we will have to Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis.

