This Is Us Has Some News And Fans Are Anything But Happy

This Is Us Season 6 Has Some News And Fans Are Anything But Happy

It’s time to face the harsh reality: This Is Us is coming to an end. In May 2021, NBC announced that the heartbreaking series’ sixth season would be it’s final, bringing the Pearson family’s saga to a close.

When talking to Kelly Clarkson about shooting the series’ last episodes in December 2021, star Sterling K. Brown used the term “ugly.”

This Is Us Season 6 Release Date

The sixth and ultimate season of NBC’s hit drama ‘This Is Us’ is nearing its end, and the show’s super-emotional content proceeds to make viewers cry.

We eventually learned what happened after Randall (Sterling K Brown) learned of her daughter Deja’s (Lyric Ross) connection in last week’s episode.

On the other side, we went back in time to see how heartbroken Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is following the death of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). She eventually gives speed dating a try after all these years, thanks to Miguel (Jon Huertas).

‘This Is Us,’ along with ‘Chicago Fire,’ and ‘Chicago Med’ remains one of NBC’s top three shows in terms of ratings.

This Is Us Season 6 Cast

People have been turning in every Tuesday night to keep up with the Pearson family since the sixth and final season premiered in early January.

This Is Us fans recently demanded to know where Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) was during his mother’s burial, and there was a backlash when Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) returned.

Despite the fact that Uncle Nicky has appeared since then, and Cassidy has said a hasty goodbye to Kevin (Justin Hartley). There are a ton of unsolved concerns.

Five episodes of the last season of ‘This Is Us’ have already aired, revealing how a family is everything and that if you don’t have your loved ones close by, you are missing out on life’s most crucial part.

However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out what happens next because the program is taking a vacation this week and will not be broadcasting a new episode.

It is also further confirmed that there will be no episode next week and that the show will return to NBC on February 22nd at 9 p.m. EST. The Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, are the cause of this break.

Rather than returning in the fall like many other shows, NBC previously announced that This Is Us’ final season would be pushed to midseason in order to run all of Season 6’s episodes once a week in one go, without a significant break in the middle.

According to a tweet from Fogelman, work on the sixth and final season of the show only started in September 2021. “Last first day,” he captioned his Sept. 9 tweet, which included stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore acting out a scene.

Final Words

The Pearson family will have to wait a few weeks as the final season of “This Gets Us” is pushed back from NBC’s primetime schedule, along with all of the network’s other regularly scheduled comedies and dramas, in order to accommodate the Beijing Winter Olympics. Viewers should be aware that the Pearsons would be gone for three weeks this season, Olympics or not.