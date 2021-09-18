Season 4 Trailer Of This Is Us Unveils First Look

The hit NBC family drama is coming back in a few weeks! This Is Us follows the life of the Pearson clan and all their ups and downs. Season 3 wrapped up only a few months back this year but already, a new season awaits us. Praise be to the TV gods! Fans of the show have very much anticipated the 4th season. And now, NBC has released a snippet of what is to come soon.

What will happen in season 4 of this is us?

The teaser is of the show’s opening episode where it goes back to the past with several new characters making an appearance. The trailer starts with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) musing on life and its strange ways. She is talking to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in the car, and the teaser then goes through a whole swarm of characters, old and new. The show’s creator Dan Fogelman already told fans to watch out for the world of This is Us to get bigger, and it seems to be true. In the teaser released, we can see many new characters joining the narrative. Some familiar faces will be entering the new season such as Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), director M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva (Queen of the South) and Omar Epps (House) among many others.

The producers and actor of This are Us have hinted that the show might be taking a “disruptive” turn. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) marriage is on the last thread, Rebecca is on her death bed in a scene set in the future, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) unexpectedly becomes a father. The new season will explore all this and more with hopefully, a few secrets laid to rest.

When is season 4 of this is us getting released?

The new season is set to premiere on the 24th of September, 2019 on NBC.

Where to watch season 4 of this is us?

US viewers can tune in to NBC every Tuesday starting from the 24th of September. Fans in the UK can either watch it on Channel 4 or Amazon Prime.

With only a few days to go, the 4th season of This is. Us is looming closer and closer. If the teaser is only a taste, the critically acclaimed series is sure to shock and intrigue you. We cannot wait for the 24th of September. What about you?