This is the ring that the NBA will use at Disney to detect the Covid-19

Oura, a smart ring that allows you to monitor body temperature, sleep quality and respiratory rate.

NBA prepares to resume his season in isolation at Walt Disney World in Orlando. In these days, some details regarding what the security and care measures will be in this "bubble" were disclosed through a memo.. Among the novelties, the possibility of using a smart ring was mentioned, which could help detect symptoms of Covid-19.

The device in question is Oura, a Wearable It measures users' sleep quality, body temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate. In April, the ring developer company announced that it was partnering with the Rockefeller Institute for Neuroscience (RNI) at the University of West Virginia and the University of California – in San Francisco – to conduct a study. about its operation.

At the beginning of the month, RNI reported that preliminary results from the observation of 600 health professionals and other users indicated that it could detect diseases up to three days before the onset of symptoms with 90% accuracy.

The results were positive, but it has been noted that the ring only detects signs. That is, it is not a way to obtain a conclusive diagnosis of the disease, which can only be accessed via PCR test (at least that is the technique used and approved on a global scale).

It should be noted that the use of Oura It will be optional for players, who will be tested for Covid-19 regularly. In case you decide to use the ring, it is worth asking what kind of data will be collected by that route. As Zach Lowe wrote of his Twitter account, ESPN, team staff will only have access to a "disease probability score".

This is based on information compiled by a platform developed specifically for this case, which involves a combination of an application, the ring Oura second-generation and artificial intelligence algorithms.

The Rings Oura They are titanium, waterproof and come in different sizes (they can weigh 4-6 grams). The battery offers an autonomy of up to 7 days and the collected data is synchronized via Bluetooth with iPhone or Android phones. They integrate tools such as a gyroscope, accelerometer and sensors to measure body temperature.

Another wearable that appears mentioned in the memo that circulated these days is a proximity alarm system that will notify players if they spend more than 5 seconds at a distance equal to or less than 1.83 meters from another person. This is in addition to a series of social distancing protocols, care guidelines, and other testing regimens to minimize any risk of contagion.

For those who want to buy them through the official website of the company, the value of these rings ranges from $ 300 to $ 400 depending on the model, although there is a special one for lovers of luxury that costs $ 999 and has diamonds as decoration. In addition, they are not something new (they went on sale in 2018), which is why some stars and former NBA figures have been using it since 2019 to have exact control over their physical condition. One of them in Manu Ginobili.

The ring that Manu Ginobili wears

The Argentine who retired from professional activity in 2018 when playing for the San Antonio Spurs has been shown in several images with this ring on the index finger of his right hand. The athlete champion with Argentina of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games discovered it when, always anxious about technological developments, he read the book Why we sleep (Why we sleep) by neuroscientist Mathew Walker, a student of sleep, its disorders and the complications that not sleeping well generates in people.

"I was a little late, because the ring appeared when I retired. But you can always improve ”, stated Ginobili in 2019. Even, his experience with this technology was so satisfactory that he recommended it to several of his colleagues, such as Facundo Campazzo. The Real Madrid player explained in 2019 that he used the ring to know more about how to get a better rest at night and said that after seeing his dream results, with the application he could find tips on how to sleep better.

But the ring Oura It is not exclusive to basketball, players from the American Ice Hockey League (NHL) such as Pekka Rinne, Jussi Jokinen and Miikka Salomäki also use it, as they can thus "hear" their bodies and better understand what they need. "It helps me verify my feelings. It has also helped me understand the quality of my sleep and how to sleep more soundly. From a recovery point of view, there is a difference if I sleep 7 or 8 hours, so increasing the amount of sleep is something I try to do. "Rinne, a member of the Nashville Predator, explained in dialogue with the company's official website.

In October 2018, it was Prince Harry who wore this device on one of his fingers during a tour of Australia. On that occasion, the British media were surprised to see the ring since it had been released recently, and had never been seen in the possession of the Duke of Sussex. After investigating what the object was about, they understood that it was a Oura.

None of the NBA franchises have yet announced that their teams will use this device. with a view to the resumption of the season, after the suspension of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also estimated that its use will not be mandatory, although those who wish to do so may have extra help with it to detect early and easily if any professional is a Covid-19 carrier.

