Entertainment

Weathering With You Releasing Platform of Animated Movie

May 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Weathering With You
Weathering With You
Share it:

Releasing Platform of Animated Movie Weathering With You

Who is waiting for the animated movie weathering with you, it is released as a DVD. In this tough time, the release of Weathering with you is an amazing treat from the movie creators. In this post, we will inform you about releasing the platform of Weathering with You. So where you can watch this Animated Movie will know you after reading it.

Right now weathering with you is not available in the Blu-ray format.  But soon it will be available as the Blu-ray print on your Digital Screen.

About Weathering With You Movie

Before we move on to the section of releasing platform let’s create some interest by knowing about Movie. The Movie revolves around the Tenki No Ko; this is the character name in the Movie. The meaning of this name is Child of Weather. He is known as the Weathering with You in the film.

Then Story turns into the head of Hodaka Morishima, He is a high school girl, He moves to Tokyo after left his Island Home. But the things are not working as per the plan that she has prepared before left his home, He struggles a lot to find a loaf of bread.

READ:  Unbelievable Season 1: Trailer, Cast, Release Date

In Tokyo, after the longs days of break, he meets with Hina Amano. She is a bubbly girl with ambition and full of life. Then the adventure and Romance of Hina and Modaka were started.

Weathering with You is a Japanese film, and it is an Animated Romantic Fantasy Film. The film was written and directed by famous anime creator Makoto Shinkai. The film is adapted from the Japanese Novel, which was written by Director Makoto Shinkai himself.

The film was already released in Japan on 19 July 2019, at that time film gets the 130 Dollar Million Business. It was selected in the Best International Feature Film in 92nd Oscar Awards. Now, Film will available in DVD and Blu-ray versions from 27 July 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.