These 5 Talented Actresses Are Shortlisted To Plat The Role of Catwoman in “The Batman”

A few days ago a rumor was circulating that said Matt Reeves was looking for an actress who was not white for the role of Selina Kyle / Catwoman in the movie The Batman. So now we have that new reports have emerged that seem to confirm it, even mentioning names of the possible candidates.

First of all, we have that Justin Kroll, a Variety reporter who was recently Heard in My Mom’s Basement podcast. He also commented that the team behind The Batman is looking for “people of color” for the new version of Catwoman. It is Something Similar to what we saw with Jeffrey Wright for the role of Jim Gordon.

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Looks Exactly Like Him in A Recent Instagram Photo

But what has drawn the most attention is that the GWW site has revealed exclusively something according to its sources. The role of Selina Kyle / Batwoman could fall into the hands of Lupita Nyong’o, Tessa Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alexandra Shipp and also Logan Browning.

What do you think? Do you want any of these actresses to play Selina Kyle / Catwoman on the big screen?

The Batman will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021. The Movie will also have Robert Pattinson as the protagonist and Matt Reeves as director.

Fans Are Getting Serious Couple Goals From Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone’s Bike Date