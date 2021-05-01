Tandav Season 2 Release Date & Cast

So everybody is settling for tandav’s season two and also fans of the show are somewhat curious that what will be happening in the future also after the series found itself in the deep end of some important controversies especially on debut.

Tandav Season 2 Latest news

Season one’s story is about Samar Pratap’s one manpower tip to gain the seat of the prime minister of India.

His actions are full of enthusiasm and power. Also, the consequences which are done by the people and by the country for the show.

If you have not watched the trailer of the first season, then you can go below and watch the trailer of the first season and then go to prime, add a subscription if you don’t have one, and then binge-watch the whole season.

Tandav Season 2 Cast

Tandav season two is going to be head by Ali Abbas Zafar if we add his resume digitally. Zafar announced that the script of season two is almost ready when he launched season one.

Of course, Saif Ali Khan will be playing the lead role in this series as he did in season one, fans loved him and his acting skill, the way he is putting himself, and also the character he plays is perfect for him.

That is the reason why most of the fans were eagerly waiting for season two to be released.

Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Singh, Kumud Misra as Gopal Das Munshi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar, who is a student in VNU, and also Neha Hinge as Garima Deswal. These are the characters who will be playing in season two of tandav.

Tandav Season 2 Release Date

People are excited to know when the will be the show releasing and what is the release that because they were knowing that there will be a second season and also they are eagerly waiting for what will be happening in season two.

As some of them are very interested in this story, as this is not yet confirmed but the shooting has already done and now they will decide when to release these dates.

Zafar will not include political issues this time so as soon as he plans when to release the second season, we will let you know.

The series will be launching on Amazon Prime and if you have not watched the first season, go binge-watch yourself now because the second season will be coming soon on this platform.